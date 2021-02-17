ABERDEEN – At noon on Wednesdays throughout February, Aberdeen High School is hosting young professionals via Zoom who are making accomplishments in their careers as a means to inspire its students to make their own impacts.
“With Black History Month, we always study black history, which is wonderful, but kids should realize they’re part of that history too,” said AHS Principal Dr. Dana Bullard. “Instead of how people did that a long time ago, I wanted them to see what grown kids like them are doing now and how they’re making an impact on the community – how they’re being successful in their professional lives. They need to see that person in the spot they want to be in.”
The series is streamed live on the Aberdeen High School Facebook page. Feb. 10’s speaker, Bricesen Ross, is the first black IT manager at Netflix. He is one of Bullard’s former students. She and assistant principal Sherell Drake selected two of their former students, who are from Corinth and West Point respectively, for the series.
Ross spoke to members of the Class of 2020 at AHS last year and after seeing the positive response, Bullard decided to expand the idea of the visit into a series.
“So many times when we are planning speakers for kids, we’re thinking about what, as adults, we’d want to hear about. Their reaction to him, being as young as he is, it made me realize they needed to be younger and closer to their age and closer to their experiences,” Bullard said.
All four speakers are in their 20s, and the others represent careers in pharmacy; counseling and psychology; and law.
Ross admitted he was not a good student in high school and had drawbacks such as being kicked off the football team, staying in trouble and being sent to in-school suspension.
Bullard secured a grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission while he was in high school for a field trip to Mississippi State University, which helped make him realize what he wanted in life.
“My wife makes a joke about ‘Freedom Writers,’ and Mrs. Bullard is the real life version of ‘Freedom Writers.’ She took us under her wings very early on,’” Ross said of the 2007 movie about a teacher who inspired at-risk teens in her class instead of giving up on them.
He encouraged other teachers in the same situations.
“Don’t give up on the Bricesens of the class. Nobody is a lost cause. Continue to motivate them,” he said.
Teachers and administrators have received positive feedback from students and the public about the guest speaker series.
“They showed me through any circumstance you can do anything if you put your mind to it. They motivated me to push forward as I grow as a person. As a person with dreams, they helped me grow mentally so I can be whoever I want to be,” said freshman Jaylin Brown. “It doesn’t matter what color you are. You can do anything if you put your mind to it.”