ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School juniors and seniors recently had the opportunity to talk with not only college and military recruiters but also representatives from local businesses and industries through the school’s college and career fair.
“We wanted to give students an opportunity to see what’s out there in the workforce, in the military and at the colleges. We decided to bring several of them together for the college and career day,” said AHS counselor Micah Jackson.
He collaborated with assistant principal Sherell Drake, Dr. Kenya Topps and Dr. Renee Hooper to organize the event.
“For a lot of our juniors and seniors, they don’t know what they want to do so we have employers from Aberdeen, Tupelo and surrounding areas,” Jackson said.
Overall, there were 28 participants, including Mississippi State University, Ole Miss, the Mississippi University for Women, Toyota, LIFECORE, North Mississippi Medical Center, Ashley Furniture, FXI, Kustom Barber College, Home Care Hospice, Resource MFG, Kroger and Raybern Foods.
“These companies talked about majors needed for everything from the banking industry to Toyota and health care to barber college, along with Ole Miss, MUW and Mississippi State. Students have loved it. They’ve said that they didn’t know this was available and they have a better understanding of the hiring process and what’s needed,” Jackson said.
Ahead of the college and career day, students had a class about dressing for success, particularly for applying for jobs and going to interviews.
While this year’s college and career fair was limited to strictly juniors and seniors, Jackson said it will ultimately include sophomores and freshmen.
“This is our first year to do it and we’re looking for it to grow and expand. We would love to fill the floor and upstairs with participants. We want our students to be exposed to opportunities that are out there,” he said.