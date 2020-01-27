ABERDEEN – Since November, Aberdeen High School JROTC instructor TSgt. Rodney Williams has slowly been building up a competitive air rifle team.
Through December’s all-service postal competition, comprised of JROTC programs from different services throughout the nation, junior Steven Smith placed 48th in the nation out of 600 Air Force JROTC shooters and 23rd in the region. He will compete in early February at regional competition in Anniston, Alabama.
“I’ve been shooting for three years with my uncle hunting. Shooting air rifles has taught how to steady yourself, stay calm and slow down your heart rate. I’ve seen an improvement in my hunting and got a nine-point [deer] two weeks ago,” he said, adding that this year is his first year shooting an air rifle.
Additionally, the school’s Team One placed 28th, and Team Two placed 35th out of 55 teams. A three-man team also placed 52nd.
Williams said the program, which currently has seven female cadets and five male cadets, needs more funding.
“I’m not sure how much I’ve shelled out of my own pocket to keep it going, and I’m going to continue to. It’s not a cheap program, but the benefits are there. A student can get a scholarship being on a rifle team,” Williams said.
He said it would be helpful to find sponsors for the program. The teams have three more competitions left in the school year, and entry fees average $20 per student.
Aberdeen is the smallest school in competition, which also includes programs such as those at Gulfport, Olive Branch, South Panola and Northwest Rankin.
He added air rifles cost $700 to $800 a piece.
“Our rifles are outdated. Five of them should have been refurbished four years ago. The others are semi-pumps, so everyone else is shooting newer stuff,” Williams said, adding team members represent a good cross-section of students.
He has partnered with Kayla Dowden and Randall Nevins, who are associated with shooting sports through the Monroe County 4-H.