ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen High School Air Force JROTC program will host a blood drive Sept. 21 and 22 in the AFJROTC Class (Rm 25) from noon until 4 p.m. each day.
Cadets and instructors would appreciate people’s assistance and participation in this event to ensure a maximized response.
The following links can be used to register online as we are looking to improve the efficiency of the overall registration process:
Online Sign Up for 9/21 https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=905944&zc=39730
Online sign Up for 9/22 https://bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=942353&zc=39730
Parent consent form (For 16 year olds only) https://www.vitalant.org/getattachment/Resources/Donor-Forms/Minor-Donor-Permit/BS_319RS_R7.pdf.aspx?lang=en-US
COVID Antibody Testing Information https://www.vitalant.org/getattachment/Resources/Donor-Forms/Minor-Donor-Permit/BS_699_R2.pdf.aspx?lang=en-US