ABERDEEN – Each year, the Air Force JROTC presents three unit-level awards, and Aberdeen High School’s program was a recipient of one this year thanks for cadets’ dedication to community service.
The unit is one of 50 schools nationwide to receive an Outstanding Citizenship Award.
“What it signifies is on average, every cadet we have provided more than eight hours of community service through the school,” said instructor Major Allen Williams, adding each student averaged 9.3 hours of community service.
The highest level award is Distinguished Unit with Merit, with Distinguished Unit being second.
“My intent for returning students is we achieved that level of national recognition but we still left a lot of hours on the table,” he said.
Due to the last nine weeks being disrupted because of the pandemic, other opportunities such as volunteering at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry and the Care Center of Aberdeen couldn’t be fulfilled. Had each student averaged three more hours each, the unit could’ve potentially earned a Distinguished Unit award.
The JROTC unit has hosted blood drives, helped with the citywide cleanup days, led the color guard in Aberdeen and Amory’s Christmas parades and helped law enforcement manage parking lot traffic at home football games.
“I don’t think we could ask for more support and positive energy from the community. Our district leadership and school board have been very supportive,” Williams said. “To our students, we accomplished that level award but weren’t as effective as we strived to be. We should shoot for nothing less than a Distinguished Unit next year.”
Out of the school’s enrollment of 310 students, 54 were cadets during the school year.