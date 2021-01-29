ABERDEEN – From this week until spring break, all of Aberdeen High School’s students will read, discuss, analyze and visualize elements of a fantasy novel in a project aimed to build on reading and critical thinking skills.
During its Jan. 21 meeting, the Aberdeen School Board heard AHS Principal Dr. Dana Bullard explain the project surrounding “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi, which is inclusive of all ninth- through 12th-graders.
“This was written in 2018 by a 23-year-old from Chicago who loved ‘Black Panther’ and loved ‘Harry Potter,’” Bullard said. “The best thing is this novel and the two follow-up novels were bought by Lucasfilm, which makes ‘Star Wars,’ and there’s a lot of buzz in Hollywood about it. I want the students to have the opportunity to visualize on their own before the movie comes out because once the movie comes out, they can see the difference between that artist’s vision and their own and that’s what leads to critical thinking.”
Students will spend time during their English classes on the project, and there are competitive and creative activities planned for the coming weeks. There will also be African tapestries and other decorations set up at AHS to illustrate elements in the book.
Bullard added AHS will have a speaker series via Zoom each week throughout Black History Month featuring young professionals from Mississippi, including a pharmacist, a lawyer, a professional counselor and one of her former students who works for Netflix.
In other business, the school board re-elected Jim Edwards as president and Patrick Lockett as secretary.
School board members approved to extend the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for emergency paid leave and family care leave through March 31, as allowed by Congress.
The December enrollment report for the school district indicated 1,076 students, which was consistent with the previous month.
The district’s student average daily attendance report indicated a decrease for the district from 97.37 percent in November to 89.67 percent in December. District superintendent Jeff Clay attributes the decrease to the district going fully virtual last month due to COVID-19 precautions.
“We don’t want to go back to full virtual unless circumstances call for it,” he said.
The district received its accreditation status with no deficiencies from the Mississippi Department of Education.
During his report, Clay said the district is extending WiFi capability with COVID-19 relief funds it received.
The next Aberdeen School Board meeting will be held Feb. 18.