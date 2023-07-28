ABERDEEN – One talking point of July 17’s Aberdeen School Board meeting was Aberdeen High School’s continued push for career academies.
“Career academies are small learning communities within schools that link students to their peers, teachers and community partners so they can all work together to ensure students have a focused learning environment so they can become successful academically,” said AHS Principal Tracy Fair. “My long-term goal is to make sure we have a pathway that will accommodate every student at Aberdeen High School, either through a career academy or through the Monroe County Career and Technical Center.”
She said the high school currently has two career academies. Fair strives to bring additional career clusters and academies to provide more student opportunities. She wants to ultimately incorporate teaching and coaching and sports medicine.
“The collegiate academy consists of seniors at Aberdeen High School who took dual-credit classes during their junior and senior years, so we have claimed that as an academy for us. For the arts, we have an audio visual productions and communications academy. With that career cluster, we have pathways that fall under that. We are now claiming under that cluster theater, band, performing arts and we are adding chorus back to our curriculum, along with broadcast journalism,” she added.
School board member Rodger Scott said he looks forward to the theater department providing new activity for AHS’ Little Theater.
Fair also said three students qualified for the national Beta Club competition last month, and recent graduate McKenzie McDonald placed seventh in the creative writing category.
Recent AHS graduate Erica McCoy was recognized for receiving a $1,000 Walter S. Bounds Scholarship through the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents. She was among 95 applicants.
Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith was also recognized for her one-year anniversary as district superintendent.
District chief of operations Willie Brandon Jr. gave an update on improvements throughout the district. “With the [AHS] HVAC, we do have the library online, and they’re working on the band hall. They’ve got all the duct work in place. If they can find enough power on campus, they’ll get it up and going,” he said. “The air is working at the high school. It’s not at 100 percent, but it’s working.”
School board member Tonny Oliver asked for verification that there shouldn’t be any complaints from students or parents about being extremely hot when they return to school.
“Last year, the main house unit wasn’t working. It was antiquated and probably working at 60 percent. When you turn on the mobile units we’ve got in rooms, I think we’re going to be comfortable. We shouldn’t have any complaints. I think we’re in better shape this year than we’ve been in the last four or five years,” Brandon said.
He said work continues to improve AHS’ football stadium, including fencing and painting.
In other business, the school board approved an item regarding fixed asset property affidavits. School board member Angie Irvin said there were a number of items on the list.
“We met with the coordinators and principals regarding the property we could not locate and have some procedures in place to hold people accountable. Students will have to pay in order to have a device for the year. We’re going to make sure we enforce that,” Smith said.
On a separate topic, she said 27 new employees were to be welcomed the following day at a new teacher orientation. She also said some open teaching positions remain. There are plans in place to teach students if hires aren’t made by the beginning of the new school year Aug. 7.
