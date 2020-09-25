ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay said Friday afternoon one student at Aberdeen High School tested positive for COVID-19. He added overall, there are seven people on quarantine from this instance.
Last Friday, Clay reported that 25 people at AHS were on quarantine following a separate positive case.
Students on quarantine are not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities or attend school. It’s stressed the students on quarantine participate in daily virtual learning for academic success and attendance purposes.