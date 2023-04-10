ABERDEEN – During its March 28 meeting, members of the Aberdeen School Board heard updates on how Aberdeen High School is continuing to improve from its F rating through assessments reflective of last school year.
The school administered benchmark assessments before spring break, which indicated exceeded goals for proficiency in English II and Algebra I. Proficiency goals were not met for Biology and U.S. history.
“For English II and biology, the overall growth was 77 percent and for English II, 94.1 percent of our lowest-performing students showed growth,” said AHS Principal Tracy Fair. “The performance group looked at our data from benchmark III and plugged in the numbers from our proficiency, growth, graduation rate, dual-credit AP and college- and career-readiness. Based on their calculations, if we were to receive a rating right now, we would have a B.”
She also noted Nicholas Shaw, Aliyah Heard and McKenzie McDonald placed in a recent Beta Club competition. Earlier in the meeting, drum majors Caleb Roberson and Emileigh Matthews and band director Phillip Martin were recognized for superior ratings at the recent Region 1 band evaluation in Oxford.
While an audio visual club career academy has already begun, AHS plans to implement additional career academies in the future.
During public comment, Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Pastor Danny Gladney donated 40 gift cards totaling $1,000 to be given to teachers as an incentive.
“When we came to the ministers and clergy appreciation meeting, all the principals and leaders said they needed incentives,” he said.
In other business, the school board approved several positions following a successful job fair held March 23.
“We had great applicants for the job fair, which was an essential component to hire highly qualified teachers. It was a proactive measure to address the teacher shortage across Mississippi and the United States,” said district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith after the meeting.
She said more than 50 applicants attended the job fair. The majority of the openings were filled, but there are a few more positions available.
“Our students deserve the absolute best. We want teachers who are committed, dedicated and loyal to the students. I feel the Aberdeen School District is an amazing district, and it’s a hidden jewel. We’re looking forward to being an A-rated district,” Smith said.
The district recently approved a memorandum of understanding with William Carey University for applicants interested in obtaining teacher certification.
In other business, chief financial officer Latasha Campbell gave an appraisal report of the former Aberdeen Middle School building totaling $235,000.
“That’s a little over $5 a square foot. Where in Aberdeen can you buy something for $5 a square foot,” asked school board member Tonny Oliver.
School board member Angie Irvin also voiced skepticism about the appraisal, saying she was shocked at the amount in comparison to appraisals she had completed for downtown buildings of her own.
