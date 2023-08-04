ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District recently hired a team of veteran educators to help lead the district as assistant principals at its schools.
On July 1, Andrei Brownlee, Joseph Stone and Marilyn Chandler began their tenures with the district, all with mindsets defined by excellence.
Brownlee joins principal Tracy Fair at Aberdeen High School. She brings 23 years of experience working in public education, with an extensive background in both special education and language arts.
A native of Mantee, the educational specialist has earned degrees from both Mississippi State University and the Mississippi University for Women. Before joining the Bulldog family, she taught in both Tupelo and Starkville’s public school districts. Brownlee also has administrative experience from Columbus, where she served as a special education case manager and as the director of Millcreek for a number of years.
At Belle-Shivers Middle School, Stone returns home ready to leave his mark on a school that contributed to his own success. He is a 1991 graduate of Aberdeen High School and has more than 17 years of experience in education, having worked in Tate County, Starkville, Kemper County, Meridian and in Virginia.
“I’m excited about returning home to be a part of the faculty and staff at a school where I once walked the halls. I look forward to sharing my talents and experiences with students, and it is my goal to encourage and empower them to be successful academically and socially,” he said.
Stone holds degrees from Rust College, American Intercontinental University and Mississippi State University. He joins principal Kristen Fondren and assistant principal Alexis Bush-Logan to complete the administrative staff at the district’s middle school.
Aberdeen Elementary School welcomes Chandler to its assistant principal role. The Columbus native is entering her 18th year working in education. She has spent most of her tenure molding elementary students. For 16 years, she taught kindergarten, first and second grade.
Before starting at Aberdeen Elementary School, Chandler served as the lead teacher in Columbus Municipal School District, a key role in the district’s administrative team. She joins Dr. Natasha Cheeks at AES, as the school prepares to begin another impactful school year.
“These new additions to our family boast a track record of passion and ambition for education,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith. “I have no doubt that all three will bring qualities that fall right in line with our mission forward as a district.”
Registration is now open for the 2023-2024 school year via Active Parent. The first day of school in Aberdeen is Aug. 7.
