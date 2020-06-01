ABERDEEN – After two postponements out of COVID-19 safety precautions, Aberdeen’s Democratic primary will move forward June 2. Polls at the city’s five voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for registered voters who live inside the city limits, and people must bring an appropriate form of identification.
“People need to come out to vote and not be afraid [of coronavirus]. We are taking all CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations and spacing people six feet apart. We are asking people to wear masks, and the poll workers will have on masks and gloves. We will be cleaning machines throughout the day. We ask voters to be patient while they’re at the precincts,” said Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson.
The next police chief will be decided, and the next administration’s board of aldermen will mostly be known, through the June primary or, if necessary, June 16 run-off. There is one Ward 4 alderman candidate running Independent and will be on the July 7 general election ballot.
Because there are three mayoral candidates also running Independent, that race will also be decided July 7.
For the mayor’s race, current Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes will face retired Aberdeen High School band director Toni Reece and attorney Dr. Roderick Van Daniel in the Democratic primaries.
The Democratic winner in the race will advance to general election to face Independent candidates, incumbent Mayor Maurice Howard, former mayor Cecil Belle and Aberdeen business owner Mike Bunch.
For the chief of police race, incumbent Henry Randle will face long-time Aberdeen Police Department officer Quinell Shumpert and former Aberdeen Elementary School School Resource Officer Tony Tillman.
For the Ward 1 alderman seat, Robert Devaull, Rose Hodges, Nicholas Holliday and Terry Smith are seeking office. In Ward 2, incumbent alderman Doug Stone will face Lady B. Garth.
The Ward 3 alderman race will be between incumbent David Ewing, Sammie Burroughs and Edward Haynes. Incumbent Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom is facing Dean Irvin, and the winner between the two will face Harold Holliday Jr., who is running as an Independent, in July.
For Ward 5, Democrat John Allen is running unopposed.
Seven places for the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee will also be on the June 2 ballot, and those names are Ruth Brasfield, John Finn, Coy Flynn, Curley Payne, Willie Ruth Payne, Helen Price and Willie Walker.
State law mandates write-in votes only count in the event of the death of a candidate.
All mailed in absentees must be received by 5 p.m. June 1.
Even after June’s primaries and run-off, the current administration will continue to serve until the results of the general election are known. The new administration of city government will be sworn in July 7 after the election and the first board of aldermen meeting will be held later that night.
Whereas the Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee conducts the June primary and run-off, the city’s election commissioners conduct the July 7 general election.