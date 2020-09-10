ABERDEEN – Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual tradition commemorating the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks will continue via Facebook Live.
The city’s annual Sept. 11 remembrance will be broadcast live at 11 a.m. from the steps of City Hall the day of the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Friday’s event can be seen through the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau’s page – www.facebook.com/aberdeenCVB.
The event will feature a series of prayers led by local officials, and city employee Janet Parks will sing. Historically, prayers have been for emergency responders, families and the nation.
Aberdeen took the Facebook Live approach in May for the National Day of Prayer, which is a similar event featuring local pastors and officials.