Aberdeen Housing Authority Director Denise Dobbs watches as Rolanda Parson, left, and Jasmine Walker open gifts of Mac Book Airs provided by the housing authority, the CREATE Foundation and the McFarlane Fund. The two students were recognized for their continued higher education.
ABERDEEN – For several years, the Aberdeen Housing Authority awarded stipends to residents graduating from Aberdeen High School, GED programs and institutions of higher learning. Through a partnership with the CREATE Foundation and McFarlane Fund, two students were awarded laptops to help with their continuing education.
, who were both housing authority residents, were surprised with Mac Book Airs during a June 9 ceremony at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot.
Walker graduated from AHS in 2014 and majored in English at Itawamba Community College before transferring to Ole Miss, earning her bachelor’s and masters degrees in history.
In pursuing her doctorate, she is currently studying elements of the 19th and 20th centuries and hopes to bring lesser known people of the era to the spotlight.
“There was a gap in history that kind of left Black women out. I want to fill that gap in history with what women did in history, how we impacted history, how there’s no history without us,” Walker said.
After high school, Parson continued her education at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss.
“I always said I wanted to go to law school, and it’s not completely out of the question,” said Parson, a 2017 AHS graduate who is now a teacher.
Her husband is stationed in California with the military and is being reassigned to Georgia, where she plans to pursue her master’s degree in the fall.
Members of the housing authority board and the community encouraged Parson and Walker’s continued success and hope they inspire other students.
Additionally, AHS incoming senior Jakihya White was recognized for studying abroad this summer in Spain.
“There are plenty of people in this town who will help push, and you’ve got to be pushed sometimes,” said Aberdeen Housing Authority board member Ann Tackett.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said there’s always a way to succeed in life.
“Today, there’s no kid, no grownup, no one on Earth who should say, ‘I can’t do it.’ You can do it. Put your mind to it and stick with it. Hard work will never hurt you,” he said.