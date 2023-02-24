ABERDEEN – A housing development completed in 2020 alongside Canal Street – Woodruff Manor – not only provided 48 new apartments for families but also improved aesthetics for that side of town.
No matter what Aberdeen Housing Authority Director Denise Dobbs’ career holds in the future, the development will be part of her legacy for her role in helping secure tax credits through the Mississippi Home Corporation to make it a reality.
During this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, she was honored with the Aberdeen/Monroe County NAACP chapter’s inaugural Trail Blazer Award.
“For me, I didn’t see myself as a trailblazer. I was just doing a job, and the NAACP organization recognized it,” Dobbs said. “It gives me more motivation to keep doing what I’m doing and just doing the right things I was hired to do to provide descent, safe, sanitary and affordable housing for low-income residents and the surrounding community.”
The Rev. James Cook, NAACP chapter president, said Dobbs is a tremendous asset to Aberdeen and also an inspiration to others.
“Her style of leadership is something I feel our young ladies should consider emulating. She is well-balanced and non-critical of things and people,” he said. “Seeing what she’s been able to do made us create that award, and I think being first is a big thing.”
Cook added Dobbs grew up in Prairie in a household of several siblings.
As far as Woodruff Manor, the $8.5 million development replaced 24 units constructed in 1957 alongside S.J. Jones Circle.
“We took a look at the stock we had. It was getting old, and there were heavy maintenance costs so we decided to partner with a development company to upgrade,” Dobbs said. “Initially, we were trying to beautify the community and bring in more affordable and energy-efficient housing.”
The housing authority has goals for additional energy-efficient and affordable housing development in the future, but there’s no timetable.
Each year, the housing authority provides a stipend program, and last year spotlighted former residents, Rolanda Parson, who is pursuing her master's degree, and Jasmine Walker, who is pursuing her doctorate.
“They will inspire somebody. It was a different type of inspiration for me because I knew they could do it, but some of the other residents here are not motivated, not necessarily by means but seeing their own peers make such high accomplishments. Somebody will want to do something they did and will do it and will do better,” Dobbs said.
She thanked her staff and commissioners for working with her to make projects easier.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.