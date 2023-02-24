mcj-2023-02-08-news-trailblazer-award

Because of efforts in her role as Aberdeen Housing Authority director, Denise Dobbs was honored with the Aberdeen/Monroe County NAACP chapter's first Trail Blazer Award.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A housing development completed in 2020 alongside Canal Street – Woodruff Manor – not only provided 48 new apartments for families but also improved aesthetics for that side of town.

