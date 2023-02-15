Members of the Prairie RCDC pass out beads during last year's Aberdeen Mardi Gras parade. The good times continue this weekend with this year's parade, which is set for Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. on Main Street.
ABERDEEN – Since 2020, organizers have brought a little New Orleans/Gulf Coast flare to downtown through Mardi Gras festivities. That spirit will continue Feb. 18 with a family-friendly parade beginning on Main Street at 2 p.m.
“Family friendly is our goal. Bring your children and wear purple, green and gold. Wear a T-shirt, a hat and feather boas. Just come and have a great time,” said organizer Toni Reece. “The parade is a big deal, and we’ve got to keep the spirit of Aberdeen shining on that day.”
Giving a teaser of this year’s parade, Reece said there will be open-air buses, and fellow organizer Neil Palmer said future plans are to enter them in other Mardi Gras parades throughout the state to promote the local event.
Reece said the city has three krewes to date representing the Bukka White Blues Festival, Save Aberdeen Landmarks and Friends of Aberdeen Animals.
Aberdeen’s Mardi Gras tradition began with a parade and ball in 2020, but COVID-19 precautions forced a reverse parade in 2021 in which participants decorated their own vehicles with Mardi Gras themes and rode around throughout town.
Last year’s return of a traditional parade and ball attracted attendees lining downtown retail blocks from end to end. Additionally, there was a kickoff party and gospel concert to commemorate the four-day festivities.
“It started as a conversation at the First Presbyterian Church, and this community has embraced the spirit of Mardi Gras,” Reece said.
This year’s celebration will mostly be Saturday’s parade.
The parade route will begin in front of the Post Office and proceed east on Commerce Street, right on Maple Street, left on Washington Street, left on Chestnut Street and back on Commerce Street before it ends at the First Baptist Church.
“If this is your first time, be ready for beads, beads and more beads, good food and a friendly atmosphere. Let the good times roll,” Reece said.
Additionally, food trucks will be set up from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the blues mural, near the intersection of Meridian and Commerce streets.
Members of the Brown family will also perform live music at the mural after the parade.
Alcohol will not be served.
In addition to Saturday’s festivities, a Mardi Gras shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day this week, where New Orleans staples, such as muffalettas, Zapp’s potato chips and Café de Monde beignets and coffee will be served.
Louisiana-based Gambino’s king cakes are also available at the store, and there will be an array of items, such as commemorate T-shirts and beads, for sale.
Proceeds from the festivities benefit Save Aberdeen Landmarks.
Palmer said there are plans to have a Mardi Gras ball during next year’s festivities.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Tuesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday morning and continue rising to 13.9 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&