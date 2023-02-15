mcj-2023-02-15-news-mardi-gras

Members of the Prairie RCDC pass out beads during last year's Aberdeen Mardi Gras parade. The good times continue this weekend with this year's parade, which is set for Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Since 2020, organizers have brought a little New Orleans/Gulf Coast flare to downtown through Mardi Gras festivities. That spirit will continue Feb. 18 with a family-friendly parade beginning on Main Street at 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you