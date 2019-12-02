ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School JROTC cadets will lead a blood drive Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help the approximately 10 students throughout the school district with sickle cell anemia.
Cadets came up with the idea after witnessing a classmate’s drawbacks with the medical condition.
“One of their friends missed several days due to sickle cell. At the [school district’s] trunk-or-treat, it was the first time they’d seen him since September. He said he thought he would be coming back to school in the next few days but had to go back to the hospital.
“A person from Vitalant [formerly United Blood Services] said this is the first time a school has done a blood service drive like this. It fits well with our core values of service over self,” said instructor TSgt. Rodney Williams.
He said the goal is to receive 100 units of blood, which would provide for two treatments for each student.
“If we can do that, it will help out tremendously. This time of year, blood is at a shortage anyway,” Williams said.
Vitalant is working in conjunction with the JROTC, and blood donors will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Williams invites anyone from the community to be a donor.