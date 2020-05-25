ABERDEEN – Two Aberdeen High School students are getting cybersecurity experience and college credit this summer through a partnership between the school, the Air Force JROTC and computer science company CSforAll. The Cyber Academy pilot program is developing the next generation of cybersecurity experts.
“CSforAll looked at a pool of half a million students across the nation. There’s diversity in that number. They have the schools like Aberdeen that are Title I and in an underserved population and thought if they could make a difference at that level, it would reverberate,” said AHS JROTC instructor Allen Williams.
Rising junior Makayla D. Davis and rising senior Joy Adair, who are both cadets in the school’s JROTC program, are taking online courses during June and July through Mississippi State University, ahead of Aberdeen High School’s introduction of A.P. computer science this fall. There are two potential industry certifications included.
Aberdeen’s JROTC program is one of 30 JROTC programs nationally part of the program. It’s a two-year pilot program beginning at the freshman level.
“Freshmen JROTC cadets will take part in the Cyber Patriot program and Cyber Explorer. On the academic side, they’ll take exploring computer science, which MDE [Mississippi Department of Education] is looking at finalizing and making it a part of standard high school curriculum,” Williams said.
Students will take A.P. computer science their sophomore year, followed by the opportunity for Cyber Academy during the summer and studying cybersecurity their junior year.
“Ideally by the time they’re seniors and on this track, we hope to be able to identify internship opportunities to get them out on the scene to see what the industry looks like,” Williams said, adding the demand for cybersecurity jobs is high and with the right industry certifications, starting salaries are $50,000 per year.