ABERDEEN – The farthest away Aberdeen High School junior McKenzie McDonald has ever been is Arizona, and her classmate, Jakihya White, has gone as far as Oklahoma. This summer, though, both of them will explore new worlds and cultures while studying abroad in Western Europe.
This June, McDonald will leave for the Netherlands, and White will travel to Spain through the CIEE Global Navigator study abroad program.
“It’s good to travel in general but to study and learn something while doing it is even better,” McDonald said.
They both hesitated in applying but finally decided to follow through last minute. White and McDonald received their results so far apart, which first cast doubt if the opportunity would even happen. They originally convinced their parents they would travel together, but the plan changed when they were assigned to different countries.
“It was really bittersweet. I was really excited for her but thought, ‘If we don’t go to the same place, we’re not going at all,’” McDonald said.
White added there was an agreement with their parents that they’d go to the same place, but it took a lot of convincing to be approved to go to separate countries.
White will be based in Madrid through the language and culture program and will take daytrips throughout the country. McDonald is participating in the activism program based in Amsterdam and will also take excursions outside of class time. Her first choice was Japan, with the Netherlands and France as alternate choices to study abroad.
“It’s definitely going to be a culture shock when we get there, but I think that’s for anyone. It will especially prepare us for college if we do go to a university that’s more diverse,” White said.
McDonald said in researching sample itineraries from previous groups, she may have the opportunity to tour sites such as the Anne Frank House and the [Vincent] Van Gogh Museum.
They can both earn college credits while studying abroad. Outside of the educational and cultural lessons, the experience will help teach independence.
“We’ll be by ourselves. It’s our first international trip and first flight by ourselves. It’s really scary but we’re going into our senior year and soon we’ll be out of school and on our own. This will give our parents some faith in our independence,” McDonald said.
White said being selected for the study abroad program has inspired other students.
“They’re just astounded. I had one of the freshmen ask me if this is something the high school offers, and I said, ‘Sadly no, but there are things you can do outside of high school,’” she said.
Both students are raising funds for the trips through separate GoFundMe accounts, which can be found by searching their names and the phrase, Summer Abroad, at www.gofundme.com, and also raffles. For more information in how to support them, call (662) 304-7982 or (601) 896-3198.