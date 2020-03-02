ABERDEEN – Through a number of related topics, Feb. 18’s board of aldermen meeting mostly hinged on a city park improvements theme, before coming unglued later regarding a potential policy dealing with the use of City Hall’s courtroom for events.
Dwight Stevens began the park conversation in regards to Acker Park, which was adopted nearly five years ago by his nonprofit, Save Aberdeen Landmarks. Improvements have included a butterfly park in memory of the late Claire Mattox, the swimming pool being filled in, weed control and a pergola-type covering for the antique fire engine on display.
“What we want to do now is build a stage and later build a top to the stage and have an amphitheater so we can have events,” he said, adding there’s an event planned there for the Pilgrimage. “The high school symphony band will have a concert there. We want everybody to use it. We’ve already roughed out a walking track around it and we want to complete that.”
Stevens said he may approach the board in the future about potential funding to help with the stage project.
City clerk Jackie Benson she recently received a grant application for funds for a walking track at any park. She also talked to Three Rivers Planning and Development District representatives about potential funds for a splash pad at either General Young or Newberger Park.
Ginny Pounders of Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter asked about the potential of a dog park on city property.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Maurice Howard brought up board action from 2017 regarding a $500,000 CAP loan through Three Rivers for a city swimming pool and city park improvements.
The matter was last addressed in a September 2017 meeting. Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes, the late Ward 4 Alderman Brunson Odom and Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington were the three aldermen present at that meeting, and each one stated opposition, ranging from tough financial times for the city, the need for street paving and citizens not wanting a tax increase.
Howard said last week the opportunity is still available and added the board never reversed its decision years ago to pursue the loan. The payback stated in 2017 would be $33,000 for 20 years.
“All you’ve got to do is push the button tonight, and the kids can have their parks and you can use $100,000 of that to build her dog park,” Howard said.
He searched through the 2017 minutes book to read board action from that June to approve a resolution regarding a multi-purpose center. He asked the board repeatedly last week to approve to move forward with pursuing the loan.
“Mr. Mayor, I’m not worried about getting the money. I’m worried about paying it back,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom.
Following discussion, the matter was tabled to study it further.
In another loose ends matter, Howard asked about where the city is at with its attempt to purchase the former Big Star building for the purpose of a splash pad site, but another person took the opportunity to pay off outstanding taxes on it.
Aldermen approved the low bid of $410 for replacing lights at the Aberdeen Sportsplex. The estimate is $15,000 to $16,000 for 36 lights and possibly one to two light poles. As weather allows for the lights to be changed, more poles in need of replacement may be discovered.
“The life expectancy is generated by the use. The lights that are up there had a life expectancy of 30 years, but they were not utilized to their fullest extend so they corroded. Some of them are full of water because they weren’t utilized over the years,” said Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders.
According to city comptroller Karen Crump, the park and recreation department has $15,000 in its budget for park maintenance, and the department has received additional donations.
The public forum debate
During his input, Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone asked for the board to consider adopting a resolution at its next meeting regulating the use of City Hall’s courtroom for private gatherings. Howard blasted back, assuming it was directed at him for organizing a public forum in the courtroom for candidates running for the city election to speak after the meeting.
“I am the mayor. I am a public official. If I call something on behalf of the city, the people that are sitting right here, that on April 7 will have the opportunity to maybe even vote for you…are you telling me the constituents of Aberdeen have to come ask the board of aldermen, ‘Is it okay for them to speak to their mayor and every other candidate running for office? Is that what you are insinuating,” Howard asked.
“I am insinuating that if I was going to hold a forum in the courtroom, I would certainly get board approval. That’s what I’d do,” said Stone, adding a policy needs to be written.
Howard accused him of micromanaging.
Odom said she wanted to rescind the letter from the mayor informing candidates of the event, saying board members weren’t aware of it until they received it when the other candidates did. The letter was addressed on city letterhead.
Howard asked where it says that in the city handbook or in the law that he couldn’t call a public meeting for citizens.
“Where is it in the law you’re authorized to do that, being a candidate?,” asked Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington.
In other business….
City engineer Dustin Dabbs spoke to the board about the automated GE electric and water meter project, which has been ongoing for six years. Aldermen approved for him to be the project manager.
“I’d like to establish a plan to order the meters, finish the propagation study, order the collectors and have the meters installed,” he said.
Howard asked about the status of street striping following street paving last year, and Dabbs said weather conditions haven’t been cooperative.
The mayor asked about the rest of Evergreen Drive being paved, but remaining funds from last year’s improvement bond have been committed to remedy drainage issues alongside Walters Drive and for a new box culvert underneath High Extended.
Aldermen asked for Dabbs to do a cost analysis for paving Evergreen, Ewing Drive, Stinson Road and Lowndes Street.
Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes asked for city clerk Jackie Benson to check back with the Mississippi Department of Transportation regarding the planned renaming of the Highway 45 bypass to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. During its previous meeting, aldermen approved to rename Martin Luther King Street to General Young Street. She is waiting to receive permission from MDOT regarding the highway name change.
Auto Networx owner Deryl Clayton said for the past year he has waited for the city to regulate people doing for-hire mechanics work without licenses, asking if anything will be done.
“It’s been a year. I’ve had the shop, business license, tax ID, insurance, everything. There was a rule saying we could have a certain amount of cars to work on. My biggest competition is people who have shops at their houses. I think it was said something was going to be done about it, but nothing ever happened,” he said.
Clayton’s concerns sparked citizen discussion centered on everyone following the same rules.
“When I was running an upholstery shop from home, I had to put up a $500 bond with the department of revenue and a permit from the city to do that until I could find a building,” said Artisans Marketplace owner Pat Spicer.
In other business, aldermen approved for Meg Evans to fill a vacancy on the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Board of Directors. The board also approved for a $12,533.96 repair at Wren Body Works for an electric department bucket truck.