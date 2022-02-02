ABERDEEN – While sights of beads, masks and the colors purple, green and gold during the past few weeks have helped prep excitement for the localized celebration of carnival season, a number of events this week will officially welcome a family-friendly spirit of Mardi Gras to town.
“Not everybody around here knows what Mardi Gras is about, and it gets a bad rap because of what goes on in New Orleans. It’s a religious holiday that leads up to Lent. We want to use the holiday to bring the city together while raising money at the same time for Save Aberdeen Landmarks,” said Neil Palmer, who is helping steer the local festivities.
While Aberdeen has historically celebrated Mardi Gras with events throughout the years such as St. John’s Episcopal Church’s red beans and rice fundraiser, the Aberdeen Breakfast Club’s Mardi Gras dinner and a New Orleans-themed event as part of the city’s 175th anniversary in 2012, 2020 was a turning point for really tapping into the spirit.
“Me, Ginny Pounders and Toni Reece were sitting around a round table at the Presbyterian church fellowship hall trying to figure out a way to raise money for the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter while bringing the town together and bringing in Save Aberdeen Landmarks. We came up with Mardi Gras and ran with it. I used to live in New Orleans and put a few of these things together,” Palmer said of planning for the 2020 event.
While the ball and parade that year both attracted large crowds, the onslaught of COVID-19 forced a different plan for 2021’s festivities. People decorated their vehicles with Mardi Gras flair and cruised through town, which still attracted attendees downtown to watch.
For 2022, however, Palmer and Save Aberdeen Landmarks Chairman Dwight Stevens decided to take Mardi Gras to the next level by drawing out festivities for four days.
“We’re kicking it up to four days because we want to have Aberdeen’s festival that stands out for the county, kind of like what Amory does with the Railroad Festival. With Acker Park coming along, it’s the perfect venue for it. It’s raising money for Save Aberdeen Landmarks while bringing the city together,” he said.
Four days of fun
The theme for this year’s Mardi Gras is, “Saving Aberdeen’s Past to Preserve a Better Future Together.” Events include an opening appreciation and garden party Feb. 2 from 5 until 8 p.m. at McKinney Cottage, located at 100 W. Commerce St. The event is free to the public, and refreshments will be provided.
On Feb. 3, there will be food and arts and crafts vendors at Acker Park, located near the intersection of Meridian and Vine streets, beginning at noon. There will be a gospel concert featuring The Gospel Sons, The Clark Family and The Parks Family from 6 until 8:30 p.m. that day, along with a special ceremony. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to James Creek M.B. Church across the street.
There will food and arts and crafts vendors set up at Acker Park beginning at noon Feb. 4 with a cruise at 6 p.m. beginning at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, located at the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets. People are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in Mardi Gras colors. A concert at Acker Park will follow at 8 p.m.
Palmer added there will be a store set up in the park offering Mardi Gras merchandise. Commemorative T-shirts are available for $20.
Feb. 5’s festivities include food and arts and crafts vendors at Acker Park beginning at noon, which leads up to the 2 p.m. Mardi Gras parade. Parade lineup begins at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building, at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
Palmer said it will feature floats, walkers and vehicles. It will begin at the Post Office and flow east on Main Street to Locust Street, which will wrap around on Quincy Street on to Meridian Street.
Stevens will crown the king and queen of Mardi Gras in front of Acker Park.
“We have bought 1.3 million sets of beads, so there will be no shortage of beads,” he said. “The big spot to be is at the intersection of Commerce and Meridian because that’s where some of the floats will stop and perform, if there’s a dance routine to perform, that’s where they’ll stop and that’s where the most beads will be thrown.”
Grand marshals are real estate agent Dick Lyke, WCBI personality Allie Martin, Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation Executive Director Roy Turner, Brenda McKnuckle of Amory and Monroe County historian Jerry Harlow.
There’s still time to enter into the parade, and the entry fee is $25. Palmer said the deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Mardi Gras ball will begin at 6 p.m. at Stevens Auction Company, located at 609 N Meridian St. Single tickets are $50, and tickets for couples are $75. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door and ahead of time at the auction company.
“I’ve already sold close to 160 tickets, so there will be a limited number at the ball. If you want to be sure you get a ticket, please make sure you do it Thursday before 5 o’clock,” Palmer said.
Tickets include entertainment by the Juke Joint Gypsies, an all you can eat buffet, two drink vouchers, a souvenir and a commemorative T-shirt.
All proceeds from vendor and parade entries and tickets to the ball will benefit Save Aberdeen Landmarks’ efforts to restore Acker Park.
For more information about the festivities, tickets or entry fees, call (662) 436-1003.