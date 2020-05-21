ABERDEEN – A purchase option on the former Parkway Hotel is getting more financial security as the Aberdeen Main Street Board of Directors approved to pursue a $90,000 loan May 14.
The purchase option signed with the building’s current owner included a mid-June deadline to act.
An ongoing investment opportunity continues to purchase the property, which is currently occupied by the Tombigbee Inn. Initial plans include demolishing the motel part of the property to help improve the aesthetics of downtown. The overall plan of the property is to attract an investor to restore the hotel.
Aberdeen Main Street’s loan is a 20-year loan. When the hotel is sold, money will be used to create facade grants and other areas that would help keep older buildings safe and visually pleasing.
Thus far, $62,000 has been pledged to go towards the purchase of the investment. Donations are tax deductible through Aberdeen Main Street’s 501(C) (3).
A total of 60 pledging units of $2,500 each can provide for the overall $150,000 purchase cost, but all donations are welcome.
Anyone interested may contact Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett at 319-7183.