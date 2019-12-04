ABERDEEN – Authorities are investigating a case of the Aberdeen Main Street clock being damaged during the early morning hours of Nov. 30. After review of video camera footage later in the weekend, a large black truck was seen driving straight through the turning lane and into the clock.
“I never thought it was intentional. That’s not the people we are,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett. “We have a video of someone flying down the street who didn’t stop. We know the truck has got to be heavily damaged.”
The driver maintained the same speed and never hit the brakes.
The clock, itself, stopped several yards from its base at the intersection of Maple and Commerce streets. The pole that held it up was also bent.
Two of the recently installed magnolia trees down the median were also run over and destroyed.
The clock was installed in October 2013 as part of Aberdeen Main Street’s 20th anniversary. Half of the funds to pay for the clock came from donations, while Aberdeen Main Street paid the remainder.
The 12-foot clock was originally intended to be a mayor’s clock at City Hall. It was decided to instead install the clock further down the median and dedicate a monument at the foot of the clock honoring former mayors. The monument and plants behind the base of the clock were not harmed during Saturday’s incident.
Tackett plans for the clock to either be repaired or replaced and reinstalled at the same location.
“We would like the person to come forward. We know it wasn’t intentional. It was an accident, and accidents happen,” she said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 369-6454.