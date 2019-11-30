ABERDEEN - The Aberdeen Main Street clock was torn down sometime overnight Nov. 30 in what appears to be an act of vandalism.
The clock and its pole looked to be intentionally torn down from its base at the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets. The clock, itself, wound up up several yards down the hill on Commerce Street's median Saturday morning.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with any information can call the Aberdeen Police Department at 369-6454 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
