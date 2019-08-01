ABERDEEN – Several months’ worth of creativity and manual labor are culminating at Aberdeen Main Street’s depot. As people have been trickling in to see its most recent progress through the farmers market every Friday morning, the public is invited to see the finished product during an open house Aug. 2 at 10 a.m.
“Come see the work and see what we have to offer. See the class composites to see what your boyfriend looked like in 1947 and see some of the Arthur Elkin photos,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
The depot will be a rentable venue, and the open house is a way to showcase it.
There will be a ribbon cutting, and Tackett said Sheriff Cecil Cantrell and the inmate work program will be recognized.
“We’ve reached out to all the candidates running for local offices for a meet and greet and have reached out to other officials,” Tackett said.
While people can converse with those candidates present, there will not be any political speaking.
The farmers market will also being going on the day of the open house.
The depot is located alongside Chestnut Street.