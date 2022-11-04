ABERDEEN – An early jump on Christmas shopping and opportunities to see old friends are being offered through Aberdeen Main Street’s Christmas Open House Nov. 6 from 1 until 5 p.m.
“It’s a shopping event but it’s also a social event that’s become a homecoming for many. The more opportunities we have to showcase what the merchants have for the season, the more chances we have for people to come back. It’s a huge economic impact to the city and draws several shoppers from throughout the region,” said Aberdeen Main Street committee member Tina Robbins.
She said there will be giveaways and doorbusters at local retailers, and Santa Claus will be making the rounds downtown for photos and visits. The Elkin Theatre will also be open to promote the upcoming Holiday Home Tour.
“We’re excited to have this much participation. We have several that this will be their first time participating,” Robbins said. “It shows they see the value in a unique promotional opportunity. Through collaborations, the more participants we have, the more potential shoppers we’ll be able to reach.”
In addition to retailers, several restaurants will be open Sunday.
“Fuel up before or after shopping by visiting our local restaurants,” she said.
