Opportunities to shop local for early Christmas deals begin Sunday through Aberdeen Main Street's Christmas Open House.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – An early jump on Christmas shopping and opportunities to see old friends are being offered through Aberdeen Main Street’s Christmas Open House Nov. 6 from 1 until 5 p.m.

