ABERDEEN – More than 100 people gathered to welcome fall and say goodbye to the summer farmers market season Oct. 17 through Aberdeen Main Street’s Harvest Dinner.
The fundraiser usually takes place in the spring and fall, and last week’s event was the first dinner to be held at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, which completed renovation this summer.
“We want this to be a venue for us. All the tables and chairs have come from generous donations. You cannot beat Aberdeen. People always provide for what we need. All of our labor except for the electrician came from the trustee program at the Monroe County Work Center. They have done a phenomenal job, and we could not have done it without them,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
Cottage Tea Room owner Sara Gardner was recognized for winning a Mississippi Main Street Association Main Street Hero Award this summer. Tackett also recognized Frank and Linda Record for spearheading quarterly citywide cleanup days.
“They go out of their way to keep this town clean, and it’s so important for Main Street and all that goes on,” Tackett said.
Winners of this year’s Scarecrow Trail were also announced. First place went to Cadence Bank, Edward Jones won second place, and third place went to BancorpSouth.
The Monroe County Master Gardeners won a trophy for outstanding work by a group for its display at the Monroe County Extension Service. First Federal Savings & Loan also won a trophy for its display.