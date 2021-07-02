ABERDEEN – While one longtime Aberdeen resident was awarded a hero award, a local entity was recognized for the reuse of its headquarters during the Mississippi Main Street Awards June 17.
Frankie Provias was awarded the Main Street Hero Award, which recognizes an outstanding community leader committed to the local Main Street organization.
She was caught by a complete surprise when members of her family showed up at the awards ceremony, giving convenience excuses why they were in Jackson. She was shocked when she heard her name as being an award winner.
“I have been here since I was 10 years old and I’m 81 now. When I married Chris and started working at the restaurant, Aberdeen has always been so good to our family. When somebody is so good to you and gives to you and helps you out, in your heart it’s not an obligation. You do it out of love and caring. That’s the way I feel about Aberdeen,” Provias said.
A Mississippi Main Street press release detailed Provias’ background in owning and operating the former Tony’s Cafe for 54 years. Through Aberdeen Main Street, she is working to recruit new members to the organization while helping keep downtown clean and encouraging people to shop local.
One of her more recent contributions is helping create the Grecian Path pocket park, next to City Hall. There are future plans to have a mural painted in the pocket park.
Provias wants momentum in town and on Main Street to continue in the right direction.
“With businesses and people participating in all the events we have, it’s not as hard to get volunteers to do things like it used to be. I think people are starting to see things turn around in Aberdeen and I think people are really enthusiastic right now,” she said. “People need to stop and thank people when they see them doing something for the betterment of the town. When you thank them, say, ‘By the way, is there anything I can do to help you?’”
Aberdeen Main Street was recognized at the ceremony for the Outstanding Adaptive Reuse Project of transforming the Aberdeen Main Street Depot from a vacant building to not only the office for the entity but an active event space for the farmers market and a number of community events and private functions.
The project was steered by Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
“We’re very proud we got it. It was a long time coming, and it was hard and well deserved. I love that we got it,” she said. “As much as we’re renting out the Depot now, Aberdeen is enjoying it. We’ve had class reunions, family reunions and receptions. We’ll do canning there and a little bit of everything. It gives us a good community gathering place.”
The Mississippi Main Street press release stated it took five years of hard work and partnerships to restore the former Illinois Central Depot, located near the intersection of Commerce and Chestnut streets. It’s available for rental and has been used for a number of purposes such as graduation parties, receptions and supper club gatherings.
The project was awarded a grant years ago through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its planning phases.
The rehabilitation of the building was made possible thanks in part to labor provided by the Monroe County Work Center.
“I appreciate all of the people who have put work into it,” Tackett said.