A man, who was alleged to have wielded a hatchet or an ax during a March 29 altercation in Gattman, was charged with sexual battery following an investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
According to an MCSO press release, Lester O’Neal Gilleylen, 50, of Aberdeen was arrested April 2 on the charge. Deputies responded to a residence in Gattman, and the female victim said she was sexually assaulted.
Charges were filed in Monroe County Justice Court, and investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Gilleylen’s arrest. He was arrested without incident.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes set bond at $50,000.