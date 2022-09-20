ABERDEEN – A man escaped tragedy Sept. 19 after his car collided with a concrete wall at the Aberdeen Lock and Dam and caught on fire. Jay Martin of Aberdeen, who was the only person in the Lincoln, was taken to the hospital by ambulance following the accident.
“He said he blanked out. You couldn’t really tell it was a car down there until you got right up on it. It was such a big drop straight down. Me and the police officers thought it was a boat on fire where it was at,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges. “He got out and was about five or six feet away from the car, which was fully involved.”
He and two officers pulled Martin away from the fire and to safety.
“It was fully involved from the front end to the back end by the time we got down there,” Hodges said. “He missed the water by one foot. If it had been raining, he would’ve been underwater right there.”
The call came in at 5:04 p.m., and the AFD was on the scene six minutes later.
Hodges said 400 to 500 feet of hose had to be used to reach the car fire from the road. The fire was under control at 5:25 p.m., and firefighters were back in service at 7:15 p.m. after the car was pulled out by Wrecker Works.
The Aberdeen Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
