ABERDEEN – An Aberdeen man was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court to serve 25 years in jail for a 2021 shooting that claimed a man’s life. Terrance Raheem Smith pleaded guilty to murder, and Judge Michael Mills Jr. sentenced him to serve the sentence day-for-day.
Aberdeen man sentenced to 25 years in murder case
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 15.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Amory
69°F
Sunny
70°F / 41°F
2 PM
70°F
3 PM
71°F
4 PM
70°F
5 PM
69°F
6 PM
68°F
Trending Now
-
New grocery store marks business boost for north end of Highway 145
-
Shooting incident claims life of Amory man
-
Longtime banker assumes Amory Federal CEO position
-
Bond set at $300,000 for Amory murder suspect
-
Hometown girl makes good and brings success back to Aberdeen with opening of new grocery store Feb. 11
Latest News
- Early morning pursuit ends with felony charges
- Lady Panthers fall to New Albany on late PK goal
- 2,700 people without jobs after United Furniture terminates workforce
- Community coming together to support United employees
- Daily Journal wins 44 awards, named best large newspaper in Mississippi
- Panthers claim the sweep to secure Class 3A state title
- Louisiana man convicted of crossing state lines for sex with minor
- Consequences of the count: Smithville census shows significant decrease. Officials disagree
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.