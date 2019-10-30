ABERDEEN – Mayor Maurice Howard was arrested on five counts of embezzlement late Wednesday and was free a short time later on a $10,000 bond. Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight confirmed the arrest to the Monroe Journal, but the Monroe County Sheriff's Office does not have a case against Howard.
Howard addressed the media after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and said the charges stem from travel funds approved by the board of aldermen. He said the City of Aberdeen filed the charges to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and State Auditor’s Office, alleging he wasn't present at conferences.
“Every dollar that was issued to the mayor was given by due process that the City of Aberdeen has, which is from a majority vote from the board. They all voted on and approved every last trip I took, and these were just expenses for travel, maintenance on my vehicle, it was per diem for food,” he said.
Howard said there was never a mandate for him to bring receipts for travel until it was approved by the board of aldermen last year.
“They felt like this was a possible way to get me and so they used their approvals against me because they approved it and then went back and said, ‘He was a no show.’ There were several things they said I didn’t do, like show up to that. I not only went but brought back material as well as brought back people,” he said, adding that included Huddle House representatives. “This is just another slanderous attack against the mayor, but I’m going to stand strong. I’ve been in the newspaper before, I’ve been on the news before…no, I haven’t been to jail. I haven’t been arrested but if I can endure all the other I’ve been through, I’m sure I can make it through this. I’m still the mayor, and there’s nothing I can do about that.”
Howard said the state auditor’s office called him a year ago and six months ago and he declined comment both times.
“He told me tonight, ‘You declined to comment, and that’s why we’re here.’ And so what he did was go around and ask people, ‘Did you see the mayor here?' and some people said, ‘No, I didn’t see him check in.’ Just a lot of formal stuff, and then went to a judge, and the judge signed off on it,” Howard said.
The board of aldermen’s next meeting is Tuesday, and Howard said he does not intend on addressing the issue.
“I’m going to go in there and conduct myself appropriately. I’m going to hit this head on, but it will not be discussed in the board meeting because it’s not on the agenda. The board did what they want to do, and that’s fine,” Howard said, adding former Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth can verify he went on the trips. “They’re trying to make it look like I reached in the cookie jar and stole a bunch of money.”
He wants to expedite the legal process with the embezzlement charges to move on toward his re-election campaign in Aberdeen’s city election next April.
