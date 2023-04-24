ABERDEEN – With Fiscal Year ‘22-’23 roughly halfway complete, the City of Aberdeen is mostly on schedule with anticipated spending. The city is normally at 42 percent of its budget in February and was at 42.6 percent at that time this year.
However, there are unanticipated expenses with the current budget, which could potentially skew this year’s final figures.
“We have a special election and recent midterm raises that were not budgeted without talking to the mayor or comptroller if we can afford these raises,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
He said another unanticipated expense was payment to election commissioners regarding responsibilities associated with an election contest and special elections in recent years.
“Out of all the budgets I have managed over my career, this is the smallest but the most complicated based on the number of streams affected,” Scott said. “Having a chance to work with a comptroller who understands what’s going on and being able to manage our money for the last couple of years, I see that was one of the most important things we can do – manage our citizens’ tax dollars to do city business and to take care of the employees working for the city. The aldermen have a fiduciary duty to fully participate in the budgeting process.”
He addressed the recent $1 increase in collection fees for household garbage, which is picked up by Monroe County, and debris, which is picked up by the city.
“Of $17, $12 goes to the county, and the other $5 goes towards debris, equipment and personnel. In the general fund, there’s a line item that accounts for that $17,” Scott said.
With last fall’s transition to utilize the Monroe County Solid Waste Department, Scott said city employees were reassigned to other areas and did not lose their jobs.
Before contracting with the county for household garbage pick up, the city experienced maintenance issues with its garbage trucks.
“I’ve been able to call other mayors around for support in times of need, along with even calling over to Amory for needs. We have worked closely together as a unit, understanding we all have issues at some point in time that we have to call upon each other about,” Scott said.
He hopes maintaining a healthy budget will allow for the purchase of new equipment, such as a street sweeper.
“It’s important for the citizens who mow or have it done by a contractor to one, not blow their debris in the street; two, mow to the curb; and three, know we’re here to support them in all those efforts because we want to get clean, Aberdeen,” Scott said.
Budgeting tactics
The City of Aberdeen received a commendable audit report for Fiscal Year ‘21. For that year, excess funding was included to balance the budget but was never used.
“When I first became mayor in April 2021, I inherited a budget where more than $300,000 was borrowed from other emergency accounts. The first person I talked to was the comptroller about the budget so I could wrap my head around how we would continue to execute the budget without spending the money that was borrowed,” Scott said.
The beginning of his administration coincided with the FY ‘20 budget being a little more than halfway through its cycle. Scott met with department heads to address a plan to manage spending in order to avoid using excess funds.
“With the help of our directors and excellent comptroller, we were able to get to the end of the budget year with a couple of percentage points of an advantage,” Scott said.
He said participation in a workforce development program through Itawamba Community College, American Rescue Plan Act funding and capitalizing on other grant opportunities have more recently helped the city maintain its budget.
“The budget, as far as I’m concerned, is one of the main things all mayors and comptrollers should pay close attention to. It’s illegal to go into the red, and we have no desire to commit an illegal act. That requires the aldermen to be fully engaged and be willing to listen to advice when it comes to spending the city’s money,” Scott said.
