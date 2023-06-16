During June 6’s board of aldermen, Mayor Charles Scott recognized five people for their positive influence to Aberdeen – longtime Aberdeen Main Street merchant Flora Outlaw; educators, Dwight McComb, Ida Orr and Alysra Ivy; and Monroe County Extension agent Randall Nevins.
Scott recognized the various services offered through Extension, which helps the city.
“We’ve got an Extension office in every county in the state and we’re a service for every county in the state. From youth development to agriculture, all the way through the associations we work with, there’s a multitude of things we want to have going throughout the year,” Nevins said.
Orr has served as a daycare instructor for several years.
“I’ve been in Aberdeen for almost 40 years in daycare and have had children graduate to become lawyers, doctors and nurses, and that makes me feel really, really good,” she said.
Ivy is relocating to Georgia after working in the Aberdeen School District and spending 10 years in education.
“Everything that you have done and how you have inspired our Mayor’s Youth Council, I don’t know what words to say but appreciate all you have done,” Scott said.
In recognizing McComb, Scott noted his influence on both him and the entire city.
“So often as you grow up, you can go back to those moments and people who had something to do with your growth. When I was at Aberdeen, it was Coach Pierce and Coach McComb. Those were the guys you could count on. There are so many excellent things going on that had their hands in it,” he said.
Outlaw opened Flora’s Collections in 1993 and has been a downtown retail staple for even longer.
“So often when you look around the city and see why it continues, there’s a cornerstone, and Flora is one of these cornerstones of Aberdeen because she has worked in so many different locations but owns her own store,” Scott said.
