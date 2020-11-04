ABERDEEN – A request for admission of counsel was filed Nov. 2 in the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office for Mayor Maurice Howard’s Dec. 14 embezzlement case. According to court documents, Michael Todd Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC in Atlanta and Carlos Tanner III of Tanner & Associates LLC, which has an office in Jackson, are poised to serve as Howard’s attorneys.
Sterling, who is licensed to practice law in Georgia and Illinois and has appeared for clients in DeSoto and Hinds counties in the past year, stated his desire to serve as co-counsel, according to the filing.
Earlier in October, Judge John White set an Oct. 30 deadline for Howard to find a new attorney, following his previous attorney, John Robbins, being disbarred.
Howard’s five embezzlement charges, brought forth by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, stem from five trips he allegedly never took, which were on behalf of city business. Travel reimbursements funded by taxpayers totaled $3,500.