ABERDEEN – A total of 1,437 registered voters participated in March 16’s special election for the next mayor, with Charles Scott and Doug Stone getting the most votes. The two men will face off in the April 6 runoff.
Stone, who previously owned the city’s Ford dealership after relocating to Aberdeen, secured the most votes with 634, or 44.12 percent, compared to Scott’s 457 votes, or 31.8 percent. Scott is an Aberdeen native and U.S. Army veteran who recently returned home and has since made improvements to the Aberdeen Sportsplex through a contract signed during the city’s previous administration.
Last week’s six-candidate race has garnered local interest, including two debates at the Elkin Theatre, following former mayor Maurice Howard’s removal from office in February after pleading guilty to embezzling taxpayer money.
His wife, Kenyatta Howard, announced her intentions to seek office via Facebook Live early in the qualifying period. She garnered 220 votes, or 15.31 percent, in the race.
Former Ward 1 Alderman and pastor Alonzo Sykes received 78 votes, or 5.43 percent. Richard Caradine, who works in the furniture industry, received 26 votes, or 1.81 percent. Leigh Matthews, who has worked in the nursing field and funeral home business, received 22 votes, or 1.53 percent.
There were a total of 183 absentee ballots accepted in the mayor’s race, one affidavit and 1,253 election day votes, according to results.
Crossover topics
Last week’s board of aldermen meeting overlapped with the timing of election results, and one talking point was the salary of the next mayor.
“If you recall, we gave an $8,000 raise in the mayor’s pay due to his second term. I would like to make a motion that we carry that salary back to the original before that term,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
Board members approved to reset the next mayor’s salary at $44,054 with a 2-1 vote. Haynes and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voted in favor, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voted against, and Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday recused himself.
In another matter related to a mayoral candidate, city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. asked if the current administration’s minutes reflect a vote on Scott’s contract at the sportsplex,
“We need to either definitively say this board no longer acknowledges what he says or accept it,” he said. “Obviously, he’s asserting he has an active contract with the city. We’ve had some situations when law enforcement was involved, so it’s best to say the city does or does not acknowledge that contract.”
The law enforcement call was in reference to a community volunteer day March 14 at the sportsplex, which was shut down by the city.
Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth contended Scott’s contract isn’t valid.
“I’ve had phone calls from people saying that he owned it, but you can’t own city property. We need to have it in the minutes documented that we are not honoring any kind of contract or whatever he may have had with the prior board. If it was, a year is almost up so his contract should be up,” Garth said in asking for a motion. “Liability is waiting at the door and if anything happens, it’s coming back to the City of Aberdeen for payment.”
Odom argued Scott has a legal contract. The matter was tabled in order for copies of the contract to be reviewed by board members at their next meeting, which is the same day as the runoff.