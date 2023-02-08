mcj-2023-02-15-news-aberdeen-aldermen

County board attorney David Houston introduces engineers Craig Corbette and Joe Legg during Feb. 7's board of aldermen meeting for a presentation regarding improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A salary reduction for the mayor, the reinstatement of Richard Boone as public works director and an attempt to restructure the Aberdeen Election Commission were among action items following executive session of Feb. 7’s board of aldermen meeting.

