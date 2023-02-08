ABERDEEN – A salary reduction for the mayor, the reinstatement of Richard Boone as public works director and an attempt to restructure the Aberdeen Election Commission were among action items following executive session of Feb. 7’s board of aldermen meeting.
Following a motion by Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes and seconded by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, Scott’s salary was reduced by $15,000. The reasoning was lack of confidence for Ward 3.
The issue passed by a 3-2 vote, with Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voting against it. Following the meeting, Scott did not wish to comment on the matter.
The meeting was Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday’s first meeting back at the table following a recent Mississippi Supreme Court ruling, which reinstated him to the board.
Robert Devaull served in the Ward 1 seat since April 2021 following a special election the state’s highest court ruled shouldn’t have been held due to proper paperwork regarding a 2020 election contest between him and Holliday not being filed in the required amount of time.
In other 3-2 votes, Imogene Dancy was removed as public works supervisor, and Boone was rehired as the head of the department. Aldermen voted to terminate him from the position last September.
A motion for the city to have five election commissioners – Sanford Clay, Anneice Riddle, Lue Stephens, GeAnn Jones and Dorothy Wilson – instead of three did not pass.
During open session, Allen resigned as vice mayor effective immediately, citing health reasons. His motion for Holliday to serve as vice mayor did not pass as Holliday did not want the position. However, Garth was voted in as vice mayor following a 3-2 vote.
Development matters
Earlier in the meeting, matters regarding building improvements and a potential development were discussed.
The city, county board of supervisors and Monroe Regional Hospital are working on a major investment to improve hospital infrastructure.
“The hospital was in a dire situation last summer because of the heating and air, and we’re going to address those problems and make this place a very attractive regional hospital,” said county board of supervisors attorney David Houston. “This hospital is really an important factor as we continue to grow.”
Improvements include electric and plumbing upgrades. It will take a couple of months to prepare documents before the bidding process begins.
Aldermen approved agreements to employ Corbett Legge & Associates PLLC as project engineers for the hospital improvements.
Houston said the hospital has already made landscaping and patient room improvements.
Additionally, the city and county collectively contributed $2 million in ARPA funds for water system improvements in rural areas served by the city water department. Officials are optimistic to receive a match through round 2 of the Mississippi Municipal and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Aldermen approved to post and advertise for a public hearing for a proposed bar and lounge alongside the Highway 45 bypass. Aberdeen native Torrey Boykin attempted to open the lounge last spring but following a public hearing, the board did not approve the permit to rezone the property.
He resubmitted his application to the city’s planning and zoning commission to rezone a section near Highway 8 to be rezoned from R1 residential to C2 commercial, which was unanimously approved.
While Holliday and Garth were ready to approve the permit, there was discussion about the need for the public hearing process.
Garth said because a previous hearing was held months ago, there was no reason to hold another one. City attorney Bob Faulks said any taxpayer could file a lawsuit and object if the proper procedure wasn’t followed if there isn’t due process.
“It’s not due process, it’s just another attempt to keep this young man’s building out of the city,” she said earlier.
Boykin described the bar and lounge as being strictly for ages 30 and older and requiring a dress code.
“It’s for relaxing. It is not a club. There will be live bands at time,” he said.
Garth made mention the board will approve to rezone for the lounge after the public hearing.
Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission chairperson Kathy Seymour said the M&O Depot project was awarded $98,353 through a community heritage grant. It requires a $39,624 match during a three-year period.
“This is about a third of what we asked for, and it should do really well in getting the main freight room done, and we’re looking at other grants and other possibilities. We have had some volunteer labor we’re going to use,” she said.
After discussion, the board approved to accept the grant.
In other business
A matter pertaining to outstanding delinquent balance letters of cemetery plots was tabled.
“Over the years, we have a lot of people who have come in and purchased plots, and the problem is people have died without finishing the purchase,” Scott said. “We’ve got a lot of plots where someone started to pay on time.”
Park and recreation department director Fernando Davis said the covering over General Young Park’s basketball courts has been repaired. It sustained damage during a previous storm and is still under warranty.
Scott shared a grant opportunity for outdoor exercise equipment at Newberger Park.
“Our objective is that as we have been updating our parks, each one will have a significant apparatus that separates them from the other parks and allow citizens to go to any park in the city and get a different workout,” he said.
Scott expects Three Rivers Planning and Development District to provide redistricting options for the city, and a public hearing will be held at a later date.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith shared several updates about the district, including Aberdeen High School student Nicholas Shaw was selected for Mississippi Governor’s School this summer and 40 seniors have been accepted to Mississippi State University.
She also noted a Feb. 15 appreciation breakfast for local pastors.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins noted the local NAACP chapter’s upcoming 3K unity run/walk and a COVID-19 booster shot event, both scheduled for Feb. 25.
For more information about the 3K, which is benefiting the NAACP’s scholarship program, call (662) 295-2561. For more information about the vaccination event, call (662) 369-0842.
Representing SBA Wireless Towers, Oxford attorney Kevin Frye spoke about an appeal regarding the construction of another cell phone tower near SBA’s tower, located behind the public works department.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson said his department could actually benefit from a second tower, saying it could use placement to mount an Advanced Metering Infrastructure system for automated meter reading.
After discussion, aldermen approved a motion for the company, Tillman Infrastructure, to resubmit its application to build a second tower since the original permit expired.