mcj-2023-02-22-news-aberdeen-2030

A new headquarters for the Aberdeen Electric Department is an example of new development throughout the city in recent months. Mayor Charles Scott hopes to continue the momentum to align with his Aberdeen Vision 2030 plan. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Before running for mayor, Charles Scott envisioned his Aberdeen Vision 2030 plan to address infrastructure improvements and growth towards the future, particularly through the port, city parks and new development.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you