ABERDEEN – Before running for mayor, Charles Scott envisioned his Aberdeen Vision 2030 plan to address infrastructure improvements and growth towards the future, particularly through the port, city parks and new development.
He views relocating back to his hometown as an opportunity to use skills learned during his military career.
“I elected to use these skills the military and my education taught me to uplift the city where I was born and reared. If you look at Aberdeen being the historic city it is, we have a chance not only to magnify our city but a chance to live well,” Scott said.
With projects underway throughout the city, ranging from street paving to construction, he hopes to continue the momentum.
“Our citizens actually see the stuff we’re working on and stuff we talked about coming to fruition,” Scott said, touting stability for the plan. “If you look at the city north, south, east and west, we have something going on in our city. We have the sheriff’s department building the law enforcement training center, we have paved our three major thoroughfares – Meridian, Matubba and Highway 8, and we are currently seeking to get EV charging stations into our city.”
He noted the city has built a good working relationship with the Tennessee Valley Authority in recent months.
While the city has secured significant federal and state funds in the past several months for port improvements, Scott hopes it can better serve existing industries and attract new ones. He also hopes to capitalize on tourism opportunities on the waterway.
“Beyond the port, we have had a chance to work with Holliday’s Helping Hands, who has been significant to our community, especially over these last two years. With The Pointe shopping center and opening of Freshly’s Market, it has provided more than 60 jobs, which is significant for a small community like ours.”
He expressed appreciation to Katina Holliday-Wiseman, who owns The Pointe, for investing in her hometown.
“She didn’t have to do that. She could have continued to do all of her work in Southern California and come home to visit every once in a while but chose to put her money where he mouth is. When you look at the citizens at the grand opening, it shows you what can be done when the community works with an investor,” he said.
Scott also noted a flourishing relationship with Yokohama and expects the company to continue being impactful on the city for years to come.
He applauded Aberdeen Main Street and the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau for being active in highlighting the city and marketing it to broader audiences.
He also noted the impact of preserving historic homes and buildings in the city.
“When you look at getting retirees, it’s not from the north anymore – it’s from throughout the United States. From the 20 people I’ve met, they have come from north, south, east and west, from Florida to Oregon. Each one of those citizens who have moved to our city has been renovating their home, and they’re equal to having factory jobs. When they come in, getting settled requires you to do things so they’re putting money into our economy just to get settled,” Scott said.
“We asked them why they came here and will tell you, ‘When we saw your downtown, it was different and it was magnificent. We chose this town over several others we were searching through,’” he added.
To help with the city’s aesthetics, Scott encourages people to pick up litter in their neighborhoods and maintain their yards to the curb.
