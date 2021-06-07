ABERDEEN – Mayor Charles Scott held the first string of a regularly planned town hall meetings last week. Going ward by ward, he and city department heads shared upcoming plans and goals for the city.
During May 26’s Ward 3 meeting at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, he said Aberdeen is set to host an asset mapping workshop through the Mississippi State University’s Stennis Institute for Government in the coming weeks.
“What is asset mapping? Nothing but an inventory that shows the plusses and minuses and how you can use your assets,” he said. “Asset mapping gives you an inventory that will help us pursue grant money.”
He said several grant applications are due in the last quarter of the year, so the timing of the workshop will help.
“We’re going to have a 10-year master plan for our whole city after we finish with that asset mapping. We’ll have a baseline of everything that we need to do,” Scott said. “It’s going to require you to be a part of it. With asset mapping, most of your input comes from the citizens.”
He mentioned the positives of several aspects in town, including Aberdeen Main Street and several areas of recreation.
“We don’t have that factory right now we’d like to have but we do have Blue Bluff, Morgan’s Landing, the sportsplex, General Young Park and the [Aberdeen High School] gym. We have some of the best facilities, and I want to highlight these places,” he said.
Community policing
Acting Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins said the department is working towards a community policing goal, which includes a Neighborhood Watch component, along with more interaction between officers and the community.
“We have to have trust between the community and the officers, and that goes both ways. We have to have trust in the community when you tell us things. You also have to have trust in us that we’re going to go and do the right thing when you tell us,” Dobbins said. “With a town our size, we should really be able to work together and solve things. When something happens, somebody saw it. Whether they say something or not is a different story.”
He wants people to know those who come forward with information will remain anonymous.
Dobbins hopes the Aberdeen Police Department can soon have community meetings. He also invites people to share complaints and complements about officers.
“A lot of us are out there for the right thing, but we don’t really hear that,” he said of the national perception of law enforcement. “We don’t want to be looked at as bad guys. We want to be looked at as part of the community because that’s what we are.”
In a relationship building effort, APD officers interacted with students at Belle-Shivers Middle School last week through playing kickball and letting students tour police cars.
Another goal is to hire more local officers who know the community. The APD is doing more training and interaction with the public to better know the people of Aberdeen.
“If you look at it as a whole, our call volume has dropped because of some of the things we’re doing. We’re getting out on foot patrol. If we’re just riding by, I don’t know you. I don’t know your name,” he said.
Citizens asked about ATVs illegally riding on city streets, and Dobbins said an issue is officers have to actually see the offense before they can act on them.
“Say you call me with an ATV on the road and you say, ‘It’s that red ATV that lives down there.’ We’re going to go to where you tell us to go,” he said. “In order for us to tow it, we actually have to see it on the road. We can’t just be told it was on the road, although we believe everything you just said and described what the gentleman had on to the T. Unfortunately, by law, we have to see it on the road. That’s what hurts us on a lot of things.”
Dobbins was asked about the APD’s coordination with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and he said they’re in communication on a regular basis.
Infrastructure and services
Aberdeen Water Department Superintendent Jason Robison explained a little more about the department’s 10-year infrastructure plan. During a special-called meeting last week, the board of aldermen approved for engineering services to devise a plan ahead of the city receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan.
“We are looking at problem areas in our town as far as water and sewer and once that money comes available, we’re going to start with those problem spots and go down the line,” he said.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager Lamarcus Thompson said utilities are utilizing the city’s automated meter infrastructure system, putting billing periods back on a more regular basis.
“It was down for a while, and we had to get the guys out walking and reading [meters]. That required manpower to get out through Aberdeen, Egypt, White Rock Road and Old Houston Road. It’s a lot of ground to travel. That made you have a 37-, 38-day read. You’re supposed to have a 29-, 30-day read,” he said.
Utilizing the automated meter reading system has enabled 28-, 29-day billing periods, which reflect lower bills. Thompson reminds people when summer temperatures create more usage from air conditioners, bills could increase depending on usage.
He encourages people to be more energy-efficient by having proper insulation, windows and doors; unplugging phone chargers when not in use; and turning off unnecessary lights.
During his input, Aberdeen Public Works Richard Boone said all citizens have a responsibility in helping keep the city clean, including following city ordinances such as bagging leaves and not overfilling garbage carts.
He is working with the city on enforcing ordinances. Other goals include recycling opportunities for citizens and an annual hazardous waste disposal event.