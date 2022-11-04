ABERDEEN – During executive session of Oct. 25’s board of aldermen meeting, the previous fiscal year budget was a point of discussion, particularly the inspection department being over budget at 110%.
Mayor Charles Scott said after the meeting even though the one department was over budget, the city’s overall Fiscal Year ‘21-’22 budget came in less than expected.
“Our overall budget was at 94%. We didn’t go over budget as a city. We just went over as a department. What was unique as a department, our inspector [Roy Haynes] was elevated to the board of directors to the Building Officials of Mississippi so he had to travel several times compared to how he normally traveled,” he said.
Haynes and Scott both said the number of property adjudication clean ups throughout the city increased during the previous fiscal year. Through the adjudication process, property owners are billed for clean ups on their taxes.
“Unfortunately, the clean up is not show. Whatever property we clean up, they have to pay. Those monies don‘t show on this. It shows on the general fund and isn‘t instant,” Scott said.
Along with clean up, he encourages citizens to clean up their properties all the way to the curb to help beautify the city.
Scott applauded purchase consolidations and financial reviews for the city’s overall budget from the previous fiscal year and city comptroller Karen Crump and her department, along with other city department heads, for what he said was the best audit in years.
“They worked with her to be more frugal in spending, and we were still able to buy more and better equipment for our city by paying attention to what we were spending,” Scott said.
In a related matter during last week’s board meeting, aldermen approved for an adjudication hearing to be held during Nov. 15’s meeting for properties to be cleaned and for an RV to be moved.
In other business, Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson gave an update on progress for the department’s new building alongside N. Meridian Street.
“As of right now, everything is rolling pretty smooth. Sheetrock has been completed, the electrical is going on and they’re getting all the light switches and plugs installed. Painting is going on, and the whole building has been primed on the inside and the outside. The drive-thru banking system was installed today, and the tubing system for the second lane of the drive-thru window will be installed Thursday,” he said, adding HVAC work and more painting was ongoing last week.
Additionally, the pole yard is completed, and transformers have been relocated. Pole barn and fencing work at the pole yard was expected to be done last week, and paving will also be completed soon.
“As of right now, we’re still looking at the first week in December being complete, and I’ll have letters sent out in the mail to let customers know about the change,” Thompson said.
In related matters, aldermen approved a motion regarding electric system revenue bonds, series 2022 totaling $1,250,000 and the transfer from the electric department common fund account. The bond matter has been ongoing during the past several months.
“We actually need to open three accounts. We need one for the electric system revenue bonds, 2022. We also need one labeled contingency fund and one labeled depreciation fund. All of these are mandatory with these bonds. The contingency fund and the depreciation fund have to have $5,000 placed in each one,” said city comptroller Karen Crump.
The board also approved to pay four cost of issuance charges related to the bond issue to Bob Faulks, Butler Snow, Daylight Capital Advisors and Duncan Williams. They will be paid through bond funds.
Aldermen approved Gov. Tate Reeves’ holiday schedule proclamation. City offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 23 and 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared several upcoming events, including Sunday’s Aberdeen Main Street Christmas Open House, saying this year’s event will have more participation than previous years; extended hour Christmas shopping nights Nov. 17 and Dec. 15; M.O.V.’s community Thanksgiving meal Nov. 20; and Shop Small Saturday Nov. 26. She mentioned there are 10 events planned for December, including Dec. 6’s Christmas parade.
During citizen input, Hannah Davis of Power to Exhale shared another community event planned for Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. until noon through the organization’s soup drive. It will be held at Jesus Outreach Ministry across from Food Giant.
“The people who can stop, we give it to them. We’re asking each board member to think of someone in the community that might need some soup. Other than that, we’re asking people to stop by. It is free,” she said.
Joyce Vasser also promoted the upcoming St. Jude Bowl-A-Thon Nov. 5 at EventZona in Tupelo.
“Last year, I raised $3,105 and I’d like to do more than that this time. If you’d like to donate, I’m here,” she said.
Scott said the Mayor’s Youth Council volunteered to clean debris Oct. 15 at Odd Fellows Cemetery and he encouraged more volunteers to help mow and weedeat to clean up the privately owned section of the cemetery.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull said people continue to throw out tires alongside Peacock Alley and asked for people who know who the culprits are to report them to authorities.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said during his input that drivers should be aware of a bump on Vine Street due to a recent water tap until it can be paved.
