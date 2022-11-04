mcj-2022-11-02-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Citizens recognized for giving back to the community and students highlighted for performing well in career and technical education courses during last week's board of aldermen meeting are, from left, Lu-Ellen Childress, Rhonda Moore, Maleek Armstrong, Edrian Garth and Dwight Stevens. Not pictured, Willie Ware. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – During executive session of Oct. 25’s board of aldermen meeting, the previous fiscal year budget was a point of discussion, particularly the inspection department being over budget at 110%.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you