ABERDEEN – With a list of recent accomplishments and opportunities such as port grants and asset mapping for the city, Mayor Charles Scott explained the next steps and even more goals during a series of ongoing town hall meetings.
For one talking point, he recapped a recent presentation from the Orion design firm pinpointing potential projects gathered from citizens’ input. The process goes hand-in-hand with Scott’s goal of asset mapping
“The people at Mississippi Development Authority said since we were going through this with the Orion group, if we can talk with them and use their information, this will allow us to fast forward this process,” he said during Jan. 11’s meeting at Healing Waters Christian Fellowship. “With this new model, they said, ‘We’re not going to give you a book that will set on a desk and collect dust. We’ll come in and identify four doables – things you have already done all your planning for and are shovel-ready.’”
In addressing port improvements, Scott expects work on the dock in spring or early summer should be in play. Funding for dock improvements was made possible by a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant awarded last year.
As far as the port’s $4 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant for a rail spur project, Scott said a meeting was planned for the coming days to complete the next steps, ahead of an operator coming to inspect onsite.
He said since receiving the rail spur grants, he has received approximately 15 calls from people from Florida to California offering help in the development. While both port grants did not require matching funds, Scott intends to pursue more fully funded grants for future projects.
He also explained how the Aberdeen Black History Trail is being used as a prototype by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
“This will be the first time they’re going to try to put an entire group of locations on the National Register of Historic Places at once and spread it over the city,” he said.
Scott also said after the Aberdeen Electric Department moves into its new location, the current building will most likely be demolished to better showcase the M&O Depot.
He also gave an update on renovations at Shelaine’s Motel, including new roofing, interior remodeling and a swimming pool update.
Developing a culture
City employees began a program in December addressing elements such as leadership and accountability, which will continue in the coming weeks.
“We’ve been trying to get everyone involved where when they walk in, there are some expectations. And that’s when they participate in any type of work within the city, they’re going to walk away knowing they’ve done a good job,” Scott said.
He hopes several activities throughout the city will help fully engage citizens. Scott said the more effort citizens and the city can put in, the more Aberdeen can accomplish.
Town hall attendee and Healing Waters member Lane Conner said as a church, members determined to not speak negatively about the town.
“My wife and I travel, and we go through towns I used to see as a kid and it’s gone. Sometimes we fail to realize how much we have that’s still viable and we’re on the upswing right now,” he said.
Building up a wish list
Scott said he has plans to meet with a representative of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and hoped to explain a couple of goals on Corps land, including development of a walking track around Morgan’s Landing to the Aberdeen Sportsplex.
He also has a wish of additional RV spots and/or cabins being built at Morgan’s Landing to help attract more campers to that area.
One plan identified through Orion included a bike trail from downtown to Blue Bluff, and Scott said there’s an engineering study for a rails to trails project from the Aberdeen Main Street Depot to Blue Bluff.
“All of these things are in play. We’re actually seeking grants for these different things that will make our city a friendly city, therefore when people come to our city and are looking for a safe place to walk, we’re going to have more than one place to do that because everything is properly marked,” Scott said.
Town hall meetings this week include Jan. 19 at the Church of Aberdeen and Jan. 20 at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church. Both town hall meetings begin at 6 p.m.