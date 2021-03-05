ABERDEEN – On the eve of the qualifying deadline for Aberdeen’s mayor race, four candidates gave their stances on issues ranging from economic development to racial relations through a Hands On Aberdeen-sponsored debate at the Elkin Theatre.
Mayoral hopefuls Richard Caradine, Alonzo Sykes, Charles Scott and Doug Stone participated in the Feb. 23 event at the Elkin Theatre. Other people who have qualified to run as mayor are Kenyatta Howard and Leigh Matthews. Brenda Paine, who originally picked up qualifying papers, withdrew from the race last week.
“My goal is to bring Aberdeen together as a town and a community because it deserves it. Aberdeen is not what the media has portrayed it to be. It’s not a racist community. Aberdeen is a great town, and that’s what I want to bring it to be,” said Caradine, who has worked in the furniture industry and is a lifetime resident. “My plan is to sit down with the board of aldermen and took together because it takes a team.”
Stone moved to Aberdeen from Arkansas and previously owned the city’s Ford dealership from 2002 until 2008 and served one term as Ward 2 alderman.
“Everyone searches for purpose in life. I have found mine in Aberdeen. I have found mine in public service in Aberdeen serving the people I love and serving the community,” he said.
Scott is an Aberdeen native who recently moved back home. He served 22 years in the military. He wants to work on asset mapping for the city.
“We initiated one in February of 2020 and prior to the pandemic, we had some citizens who were already providing input. As soon as this pandemic is over, we will bring that asset mapping back. The reason is it’s important to know who we are, what we have and learn what resources that we know we have,” he said.
Sykes is a lifelong Aberdeenian who is a pastor and served 20 years as Ward 1 alderman.
“I’m here tonight to let you know I’m equipped to serve as your mayor,” he said. “We count it as a blessing to be here and to be able to be certified to run as mayor, we need leadership and I believe if you all put your trust in me, I can carry the load.”
Caradine was asked specifically what he would do to add more diversity to the Aberdeen School District’s enrollment.
“I would try to speak with other district parents and try to get their kids to come back, as well as try to hire more teachers of a Caucasian persuasion. I would like to incorporate programs that would compliment all races,” he said.
Scott was specifically asked what Black Lives Matter means to him.
“That means that all lives should matter, along with any other citizen in the United States. We do have an issue that we have not always valued black lives,” he said. “If you really look at Black Lives Matter marches, that was America marching. Black Lives Matter was us coming together that all men are created equal, and all men should have that same equal platform.”
Stone’s direct question dealt with retaining citizens.
“It goes back to providing a quality life in Aberdeen. If we, as city government, provide things to our town and our citizens that promote quality of life, people aren’t going to be as apt to leave. We need to think about things such as sidewalk communities where people who live three or four blocks away from downtown, they can walk downtown. We need walking trails where we can get out to enjoy the outdoors and be healthy,” he said, adding the sales tax base needs to increase also.
Sykes was asked “After spending 20 years in city government, why are you seeking this position?”
“I just believe I can improve on what’s going on now. There are things that can bring us together instead of separate us. I believe we can work together to bring in plants and things that make people want to work together. It’s my home, and I want to see my home do good. I don’t want to see it crash and fall down. If we get out there and work hard, we can turn things around right here,” he said, adding he could unify the city.
Caradine described himself as a go-getter who tries to bring peace and love everywhere he goes and gives his all to everything he does, including bringing unity among citizens.
Scott said he has the leadership training and experience to move the city forward and understands the necessity for Aberdeen to come together as one community.
Sykes’ hope is to see Aberdeen grow, saying his 20 years as an alderman came with easy and not so easy moments. He said he would work to do the best he can for the city.
Stone said he has a heart for the job of mayor and has a heart to serve, adding he has the technical and communication skills and connections with prospects to help grow Aberdeen.
Each candidate stated what citizens can expect in their first 100 days in office, with Caradine saying unity that begins with showing love for one another – primarily with the board of aldermen. Sykes also said bringing people together is important in order to listen to the people and work towards a plan to implement their ideas.
Scott said he’d concentrate on bringing city department heads together on day one, followed by driving through the city with them to help determine a 10-year plan to improve Aberdeen. Stone’s list includes taking a closer look at the city budget, including reallocating budgeted funds from the mayor’s office to the police department and investigating if funds are still available for projects introduced by the previous administration.