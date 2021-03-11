Richard Caradine
Q: If elected, what will be your most proud accomplishment by the end of your term?
A: I would love to sit here and say what my most proud accomplishment will be; unfortunately, we know that for a fact that can’t be determined without me actually winning and fulfilling the mayor’s term in its entirety. However, I would like to say that I would like for it to be that the town would have come together and also that there will be true signs of growth in the town’s personal appearance by creating cleaner neighborhoods and at least one or two new businesses. I can never say what I’m going to do. I will say that I will do everything legally possible to get this town moving and growing in a positive way.
Q: The subject of unity has been a hot topic recently for the city. As mayor, what is your approach to bring all citizens, regardless of race or age, to come together as a stronger, more loving community?
A: The approach I would take would be first to treat everyone I meet with respect no matter what the color and adopt an open door policy to where they citizens could sit and actually talk to me by making myself available to the public because the public is who I serve.
Secondly, I would have community gatherings that would include diverse people so that they could begin to mingle between each other by doing things of similar interests. Things such as city softball and baseball leagues because we know we as a people love sports.
You have to show people that you care. I work in the upholstery industry. I personally oversee a 16-man line, but the line is linked by another six guys that supply my frames. So I don’t discriminate – when I do for my upholsters, I do for the framers thereby always running a smooth line who appreciates someone showing them that they actually care and are considerate about their feelings. It’s the little things that mean so much. Treat others the way you would like to be treated and you will go far in life.
Kenyatta Howard
Q: If elected, what will be your most proud accomplishment by the end of your term?
A: I would be overjoyed at the historic sentiment of being the fist woman elected mayor for the City of Aberdeen. The question is really a multilayered question. Simply because my desire is to have many things accomplished by the end of my term. I would like to bring enough economic relief to the citizens of Aberdeen that enables the city to lower the tax rates within the city limits, help bring more traffic for local businesses, bring some sense of unity to the city and put a program in place that helps our children with tutoring and mentorship outside of school.
Q: The subject of unity has been a hot topic recently for the city. As mayor, what is your approach to bring all citizens, regardless of race or age, to come together as a stronger, more loving community?
A: It’s my belief that we are better together! Aberdeen is a beautiful community. Sadly, we have been betrayed as a community that will never get on one accord. Well, I don’t buy into that. I believe we can and we will work together. I believe we will get over all that we have been through and join forces to become a better community. It starts with great leadership. I, myself, will be willing to work with all the leaders at the board table, as well as the community leaders. We have to be that example for the rest of our community to follow. It’s impossible to be unified if we, as leaders, are divided ourselves. Together we stand and divided we fall. Let’s stand together for a better Aberdeen.
Leigh Matthews
Q: If elected, what will be your most proud accomplishment by the end of your term?
A: When elected, the accomplishment I will be most proud of at the end of my first term will be to gain the trust of citizens and the city board by representing US to others positively. Influencing and welcoming businesses to our city would create the ripple effect of increasing revenue, which in turn creates jobs and will help lower taxpayer expenses.
I believe the key ingredient absent in Aberdeen’s city government has not only been the lack of cohesive leadership but the lack of trust amongst the city leaders. The mistrust here has spread abroad to surrounding communities and states regarding Aberdeen, making industry afraid to select our city as an option for their business.
If you elect me, you will elect a mayor who understands that we cannot just be satisfied with a seat at the table, rather, we must compete with other municipalities and confidently persuade businesses that we are the very legs that support the table. I am the leader who can convince them that we are the heart of Northeast Mississippi as the industrial bridge! It is time WE take our rightful place and show the world what Aberdeen has to offer! 3M’s=Make Matthews Mayor!
Q: The subject of unity has been a hot topic recently for the city. As mayor, what is your approach to bring all citizens, regardless of race or age, to come together as a stronger, more loving community?
A: As mayor, my approach to dissolve racial disharmony will be to form a Mayor’s Council consisting of members of the community, including city leaders who will participate in EMPATHETIC, RESPECTFUL AND HONEST dialogue directed at addressing and resolving racial issues. The council will host monthly town hall meetings and serve as a liaison between city leaders and the community.
Their focus will be to identify concerns, present them to the mayor, city board and the community, along with discovering potential solutions to these issues. By creating a medium of continual conversation, this births cultural awareness and sensitivity, which in turn dispels racial myths.
For at least 15 years, my daily responsibility as a mother to two young men and a young lady, each five years apart, has been to encourage different personalities, genders and ages to interact harmoniously. Although this task has not been easy, I also believe it is exceedingly difficult to hate/dislike those with whom you identify, respect and interact with regularly.
By electing Leigh L. Matthews mayor, you will receive one whose charge is to bridge those same gaps amongst the citizens of Aberdeen, therefore reducing the racial divide.
Charles Scott
Q: If elected, what will be your most proud accomplishment by the end of your term?
A: Mississippi Municipal League initiated an excellent awards program, which began in 1993, recognizing cities that utilize innovative problem solving, excellence in management, citizen participation and community partnerships to provide increased services and better quality of life for its local citizenry.
The competition is divided into two population categories: under 10,000 and over 10,000. Within each population category, cities can vie for awards in City Spirit, Planning and Economic Development, Public Safety and Public Works.
January 2022 – City of Aberdeen wins the City Spirit Award for its 46th Historic Spring Pilgrimage; the Bukka White Blues Festival; Aberdeen’s 3rd Mardi Gras Celebration; and the Aberdeen Black History Trail.
January 2023 – City of Aberdeen wins the Planning & Economic Development Award for The Aberdeen Vision 2030 Redevelopment Project, the public-private partnership between the City of Aberdeen and the Mississippi Development Authority, building two restaurants – The Catfish Junction and The Doghouse Sports Bar – creating 50 new jobs, aligning with TVA to build its newest hydroelectric plants that creates 100 jobs.
Q: The subject of unity has been a hot topic recently for the city. As mayor, what is your approach to bring all citizens, regardless of race or age, to come together as a stronger, more loving community?
A: Race relation requires action, less talk and more participation. After volunteering at the food pantry Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 from 7 until 10:30 a.m., I observed us working together as one to provide one of the basic human needs of food; the other two are shelter and water. I will galvanize Aberdeen around service and understanding each other. I will invite our citizens to volunteer at the food pantry at least one time a year.
To sum it up – Feb. 27 we worked, had good humor conversations and an enormous amount of fellowship with the pantry patrons and each other. So – smile Aberdeen, in a few days you will get an opportunity to select the best candidate for mayor and to send our city on a path of image remodeling.
Doug Stone
Q: If elected, what will be your most proud accomplishment by the end of your term?
A: My initial concern is for the city budget. Without a city that is healthy financially, everything else is just idle chatter. The recent direction of spending and borrowing could put our city in a position that we can’t easily recover from.
During my earlier service as Ward 2 alderman, we worked hard at keeping our financial house in order, while at the same time providing for our city. For example, we had a $1 million paving project that touched all wards, a $400,000 sidewalk project, acquisition of the Cooperwood Service Station property and all the while putting aside monies for future use. During the same time, we received two of the highest-rated audits, which reflect financial heath, in the city’s history.
So yes, my intention is to bring our city back to a position of financial strength. One other thing a little more visible is the condition of our police vehicles. With safety being a very important part of quality living, I have a plan to put a new fleet of police cruisers in place, without borrowing any money and affecting the future budgets. So be on the lookout for some brand new beautiful police cars patrolling our streets.
Q: The subject of unity has been a hot topic recently for the city. As mayor, what is your approach to bring all citizens, regardless of race or age, to come together as a stronger, more loving community?
A: God must have loved all different kinds of people because he made so many of them. No two people are alike. Even the ones whose skin color is alike are not alike. My children, whose 23 chromosomes came from the same 4b, are not alike. Thank goodness we are not alike! I’m not sure the world needs another me.
Can we embrace the differences? A basketball team has different members. Members who are not alike. One point guard, one center, two forwards and a shooting guard. They are not all alike. If they were all centers, they would be much of a team.
We are all different in Aberdeen, but with the same call to unity. If we enjoy and appreciate our differences and come together for a common purpose, we will be a team bound for glory! My “modus operandi,” when dealing with differences in people, whether they be race, religion, gender, etc., is the same. “Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind. Let each esteem others better than himself. Look out not only for your own interests but also for the interests of others.” So says Paul in his letter to the Philippians 2:3-4.
Alonzo Sykes
Q: If elected, what will be your most proud accomplishment by the end of your term?
A: To the citizens of Aberdeen, my most proud accomplishment at the end of my first term would be to improve the infrastructure of our city. That would be to repair our streets by adding overlays to curves and gutters for safety, adding more sidewalks in needed areas to promote health and safety, adding streetlights in dark places for safety and developing the Main Street area to make it more attractive. This will make our citizens proud and attract visitors to shop Aberdeen. This will also bring in more businesses and industry.
I would also like to improve our parks, so that they will be safe for our kids to use and add walking tracks and lights to each park. This is what I would be most proud of, improving Aberdeen’s infrastructure.
Q: The subject of unity has been a hot topic recently for the city. As mayor, what is your approach to bring all citizens, regardless of race or age, to come together as a stronger, more loving community?
A: To the citizens of Aberdeen, it has been my philosophy to find a way for everyone in our town to work together. This will make everyone feel like they area a part of this community. What is unity? Unity is the state of being united, or joined as a whole. We find that every person has been given a talent and if you allow them to express themselves, they will shine. Most people just want a chance, but it hurts when they are overlooked.
In Psalms 133:1-2, the writer reminds us of the goodness of unity. He lets us know that unity starts with the head and runs down. The writer also tells us that we are brethren – this means that we are of the same blood. We must be willing to endure.
To achieve unity, we must look on the heart. It is not what goes in a man but what comes out. According to Matthew 15, when we put our own self righteousness before God to please our friends, we will find that the only friend we have is Jesus. We must learn to trust Jesus with all our heart, regardless of what any so-called friend will say; this is the only way that we can achieve unity. A friend of mine states, “Christianity is not a religion, but a way of life.” Once we follow the word of God, we can achieve unity. The things that are impossible with man are possible with God!