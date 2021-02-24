Those who recently picked up qualifying papers for March 16’s special election for the Aberdeen’s mayor’s race include:
Doug Stone
Richard Caradine
Brenda Paine
Alonzo Sykes
Charles Scott
Kenyatta Howard
Managing Editor
Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal.
