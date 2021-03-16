Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Occasional thunderstorms - possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.