Doug Stone and Charles Scott will face each other in the runoff.
Aberdeen mayoral special election
Aberdeen Ward 3 results
Richard Caradine 2 votes - 1 percent
Kenyatta Howard 35 votes - 17.59 percent
Leigh Matthews 4 votes - 2.01 percent
Charles Scott 94 votes - 47.24 percent
Doug Stone 52 votes - 26.13 percent
Alonzo Sykes 12 votes - 6.03 percent
Ward 4 results
Caradine 5 votes - 1.64 percent
Howard 35 votes - 11.48 percent
Matthews 0 votes
Scott 82 votes - 26.89 percent
Stone 168 votes - 55.08 percent
Sykes 15 votes - 4.92 percent
Ward 1 results
Caradine 10 votes - 5.71 percent
Howard 49 votes - 28 percent
Matthews 0
Scott 77 votes - 44 percent
Stone 25 votes - 14.29 percent
Sykes 14 votes - 8 percent
Unofficial totals (without absentees)
Caradine 24 votes - 1.92 percent
Howard 208 votes - 16.6 percent
Matthews 19 votes - 1.52 percent
Scott 436 votes - 34.8 percent
Stone 503 votes - 40.14 percent
Sykes 63 votes - 5.03 percent
Total votes counted - 1,253
Final results
Caradine 26 votes - 1.81 percent
Howard 220 votes - 15.31 percent
Matthews 22 votes - 1.53 percent
Scott 457 votes - 31.8 percent
Stone 634 votes - 44.12 percent
Sykes 78 votes - 5.43 percent