Doug Stone and Charles Scott will face each other in the runoff.

Aberdeen mayoral special election

Aberdeen Ward 3 results

Richard Caradine 2 votes - 1 percent

Kenyatta Howard 35 votes - 17.59 percent

Leigh Matthews 4 votes - 2.01 percent

Charles Scott 94 votes - 47.24 percent

Doug Stone 52 votes - 26.13 percent

Alonzo Sykes 12 votes - 6.03 percent

Ward 4 results

Caradine 5 votes - 1.64 percent

Howard 35 votes - 11.48 percent

Matthews 0 votes

Scott 82 votes - 26.89 percent

Stone 168 votes - 55.08 percent

Sykes 15 votes - 4.92 percent

Ward 1 results

Caradine 10 votes - 5.71 percent

Howard 49 votes - 28 percent

Matthews 0

Scott 77 votes - 44 percent

Stone 25 votes - 14.29 percent

Sykes 14 votes - 8 percent

Unofficial totals (without absentees)

Caradine 24 votes - 1.92 percent

Howard 208 votes - 16.6 percent

Matthews 19 votes - 1.52 percent

Scott 436 votes - 34.8 percent

Stone 503 votes - 40.14 percent

Sykes 63 votes - 5.03 percent

Total votes counted - 1,253

Final results

Caradine 26 votes - 1.81 percent

Howard 220 votes - 15.31 percent

Matthews 22 votes - 1.53 percent

Scott 457 votes - 31.8 percent

Stone 634 votes - 44.12 percent

Sykes 78 votes - 5.43 percent

 

