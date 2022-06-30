ABERDEEN – As it stands now, Aberdeen and a small portion of Nettleton are the only two areas in the county not served by the Monroe County Solid Waste Department for pickup.
Doug Wiggins of Three Rivers Planning Development District shared details of a draft contract with the board of aldermen June 21 that could potentially lead to Monroe County absorbing Aberdeen for solid waste pickup.
If approved, the service will begin Oct. 3.
“The commercial dumpster service would run Mondays, but the residential pickups at the households would be Tuesdays through Fridays,” Wiggins said.
The county will need to purchase an additional truck and commercial dumpsters if approved.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull asked about placement of dumpsters in common areas for people with additional garbage, and Wiggins noted Amory has two dumpsters for that purpose.
“Really and truly, we can give you as many as you want. The city will be paying for them so if you want additional dumpsters, we can put them anywhere you want them,” said Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager Tony Ligon.
Even if the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen approves a contract with the county, the city will still run its knuckle boom truck for bulky waste pickup and maintain its solid waste billing.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked about garbage carts, and the draft contract states existing City of Aberdeen carts will be used. After carts already in use and ones in reserve are depleted, the county will provide garbage carts.
“Six years from now, if they’re gone and somebody’s can gets run over or someone moves in and needs a new can and the city doesn’t have any more in its reserves, the county will assume the cost of providing those at that time,” Wiggins said.
Aldermen will review the draft contract before making a decision.
School board appointment
Aldermen approved 3-1 to appoint former Prairie Elementary School and Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Angie Irvin to a seat on the Aberdeen School Board.
Earlier this month, the board of aldermen accepted Sandra People’s resignation from the school board. Irvin will serve the remainder of the term, which ends in December 2025.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom made the motion, seconded by Devaull. Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voted against, Allen voted in favor, and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes abstained from voting.
There were a total of eight applicants for the position, and the others were Eric Matthews Sr., Leigh Matthews, Felicia Lenoir, Antonio Crosby, Maxine Eichelberger, Caroline Hoskins and Margie McPherson.
In other business
Action was taken last week regarding the renovation of the Aberdeen Electric Department’s new location alongside Meridian Street. Board members approved the low bid of $900,000 from Aberdeen contractor L.C. Cook. There were three bids submitted.
Aldermen also approved quotes submitted through Dabbs Corporation for contractors for other improvements at the site, such as a pole barn for equipment and asphalt and concrete work.
Mayor Charles Scott commended electric department general manager LaMarcus Thompson and his crew for volunteering personal time to organize the department’s warehouse, which saved the city money.
During their time for input, members of the board recognized city departments, including public works for its work to clean up throughout the city and for patching potholes.
Public works assistant director Tohona Larthridge said 68 streets had been addressed thus far for pothole repairs.
“We are coming to your ward, but you’ve got to give us time. This man who we’ve trained is doing a very good job. His name is Mr. Albert Johnson. It takes time,” she said.
Following discussion, aldermen approved a resolution to form the Mayoral Health Council.
“It’s going to be the eyes and ears in our community to let you know what’s going on. If there’s an issue or problem that needs to be addressed, whether or not it’s something with the school district, a healthy eating policy or if there are policies set up for individuals to obtain mental health services, we work with different organizations to implement these initiatives,” said Eloise Smith, community health director with the Mississippi State Department of Health.
She added grant money is available to help implement activities.
There’s no cost to implement the Mayoral Health Council, and there will be input from community members, such as teachers, farmers and elected officials, Smith said.
Garth voiced continued frustration during her input about heavy truck traffic throughout the city, and Scott suggested she make a motion for a trucker’s ordinance to prevent street damage, which was approved.
“We can clean up a lot of stuff because the last time we did an ordinance on trucking, it was pretty weak. We don’t really have an ordinance that has teeth in it,” Scott said.
Garth also asked if the city plans to follow suit with Columbus and pursue any sort of employee raise. Scott said it will be discussed next month.
Aldermen approved a $12,487.50 payment to begin elevator repairs at City Hall. The full cost is approximately $49,000.
Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart shared ongoing and upcoming activities through her department, such as senior citizens yoga classes, a game night, a Young Kings training camp July 16, OWO wrestling July 30 and a ribbon cutting for improvements at General Young Park next month.
She said there were 114 students who participated in the recent Prepare for Excellence football camp hosted by Sammie Burroughs. Stewart said approximately 30 businesses donated to help make the camp successful.
“I know we started out small, but we are adding new things and things are progressing,” she said.
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said the Elkin Theatre sold 524 tickets for its two-weekend screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which was the first time it showed a movie on its opening weekend in several years. The next movie will be shown July 8-9.
Following closed determination, aldermen approved the purchase of a bush hog for the water department, in addition to a $500 donation from Westlake for the Taste of Aberdeen Family Reunion and a $1,000 donation from the CREATE Foundation for the Mayor's Youth Council.