ABERDEEN – The suspect in a Nov. 28 fatal shooting that claimed one life was apprehended in Minneapolis. According to Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle, Amari Johnson, 20, of Aberdeen will face a murder charge after he is extradited back to Mississippi.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victim of the shooting as 35-year-old Sergio James of Egypt. James was shot and killed in front of a residence that night on Chaffie Street.
“From my understanding, this is a death that could have been avoided. A group of young men pretending to do more than they should have,” Randle said in explaining the incident. “It was an unfortunate altercation that just went bad.”
The red Mercedes Benz E350 Johnson was driving at the time of the shooting was struck multiple times with bullets. The car has an Alabama license plate, where he bought the vehicle. It was recovered by authorities in Prairie.
Randle said Johnson has had previous run-ins with law enforcement.
“The night I got called out, I saw a young man laying in the road unresponsive. There were multiple conversations going on around him, but after sifting through all the conversations, we got down to the bottom of it. We didn’t know exactly how it happened. We knew who it was because of the citizens who were out there. They gave us the name and put us on the right page. After the coroner came and got him, we were able to start our investigation,” Randle said.
He praised assistance from Monroe County 911, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Minneapolis Police Department in helping to locate and capture Johnson.
“Ms. Donna Sanderson and her group of ladies did an outstanding job. My highest praise goes to Monroe County. They stayed with me on this case from beginning to end. Their efforts helped me do everything I needed,” he said. “Monroe County 911 was my CSI team.
“The police department can only do so much. It’s the city that helps me solve cases. In this situation, Monroe County 911 and the sheriff’s department, who was with me all the way through too, did an outstanding job,” Randle said.
He added tips from the public helped also.
Randle said Johnson has family in Minnesota.
Johnson will face his initial court appearance upon his return to Mississippi.
“We’re going to let the judicial system do what it does. We’ll going to turn in all of our stuff to the DA, with charges and everything and wait for a court date over here,” Randle said.