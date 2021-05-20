ABERDEEN – During its recent 2021 Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) installed Aberdeen native Dr. Marty Tucker as its 72nd president. The professional organization’s primary focus is the advancement of women’s health care.
ACOG, which is comprised of 60,000 members of the medical profession, serves much of the western hemisphere, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean islands, Central America and South America. Its primary focus is the advancement of women’s health care.
“I think of what an honor and a privilege it is. I am very, very proud of my upbringing where I’m from and my roots. That is and has been the foundation for everything I’ve done in life. It gives me a lot of strength and guidance from my foundation. You have to look back and think, ‘How could this happen to a small town Mississippi boy?’ Things happen for a reason,” said Tucker, adding he will be a servant leader to ACOG’s membership.
As president, his responsibilities include representing the organization nationally and internationally, depending on needs. He will also lead projects through his presidential initiative.
“I think that any time someone takes leadership of an organization, whether it’s ACOG, District 7, Mississippi section or hospital leadership, your main goal is to pass that along to the next person in a better state than it was. That has always been my philosophy of leadership,” he said.
Additionally, he will be president of ACOG’s board of directors and will be responsible for dealing with its policies to make sure they’re current with the times.
“On a day-to-day basis, the person is the one who’s out front as far as the organization is concerned dealing with policy that may come along through Congress or state legislatures or health care issues that may arise.
According to a press release from ACOG, Tucker’s priorities include four goals central to ACOG’s mission – achieving equitable reimbursement for women’s health care services; expanding immunization for women, prioritizing the COVID-19, influenza, Tdap and HPV vaccinations; leveraging ACOG’s partnership with the Indian Health Service to improve Native American women’s access to subspecialty care; and evaluating ACOG’s strategic planning and active policies.
Fifteen years ago, he was invited to join an ACOG committee placing more emphasis on vaccinations in general from OB-GYN practices to patients.
“Here in the last six months, we’ve come to understand the importance of vaccinations from the COVID pandemic. That one accomplishment of the establishment and rollout of these vaccines and emphasizing the importance of people getting vaccinated, it’s what’s going to eventually end this pandemic. It was just two ships passing in the night to be tied in with what I’ve been involved in the past 15 years, and this position allows me to continue to emphasize the importance amongst all patients but especially pregnant patients,” he said.
Tucker is professor and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He was previously in private practice with Jackson Healthcare for Women for 29 years while serving as affiliate faculty at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.