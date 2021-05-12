ABERDEEN – In the next 10 years, graduating Mississippi School of Math and Science (MSMS) senior Niyah Lockett of Aberdeen foresees herself practicing law. In the next 10 months, though, she’ll be studying towards that goal as a freshman at Harvard as an undergrad.
“I was at a tennis match and got a call from a Massachusetts number and I said, ‘It would be funny if this was Harvard,” she said of her call regarding her acceptance letter. “I almost hyperventilated because I thought it was a prank.”
She was accepted to Duke and Georgetown, in addition to full tuition opportunities at Millsaps and Ole Miss, where she was offered a research stipend.
“Ole Miss was up there with Harvard just because they were so generous with the financial aid and my parents wouldn’t be burdened,” she said, adding Harvard offered a fair financial aid package.
Before being accepted into MSMS in 2019, she attended the Aberdeen School District.
“I’ve known about MSMS for a long time because of my parents. Sheila Westbrook was my [Belle-Shivers Middle School] explorer teacher and she just retired from there,” Lockett said. “When I had the opportunity, I almost choked up knowing I had the opportunity to share to other students that their dreams are attainable.”
She’ll have the same chance to be a shining example while studying in the Ivy Leagues.
“Of course, I know that Harvard would give me the education that I crave and show my former classmates coming out of a small town with fewer resources that you’re capable of doing things,” she said.
As far as how Aberdeen and the Aberdeen School District played into her success, Lockett said there’s so much untapped potential not being cultivated.
“It’s great to know I could be helping inspire the next generation,” she said.
At Harvard, she plans to study government and ultimately go into law and politics. Her long-term career goal is to open her own law firm to help people pro bono who were failed by the criminal justice system.
“I am politically aware to be so young. I know how corrupt our political justice system has become and know it inappropriately affects people of color,” she said.
Although she procrastinated in beginning her Harvard application process and had her doubts, she thinks her career goals helped lead to being accepted.
“I thought ‘Why am I applying here?’ ‘Why are you wasting your money?’ I wanted to showcase who I was unapologetically. Academics went into that and not being vulnerable to the application committee made me the student Harvard wanted,” she said. “I was the representative for other students who didn’t have those opportunities.”
Lockett scored 33 on her ACT, which she said is a lower score for most Ivy League applicants.
Harvard accepted a little more than 600 incoming freshmen for the fall semester, and the acceptance rate was 3.5 percent.
Lockett’s college application reflected her accomplishments at MSMS, in addition to community service and activities outside of school. At school, she is president of the Black Student Alliance and vice president of the Young Democrats.
She started her own website – the Unidentified Scholar – to inspire underachieving students to be more involved in their communities. It has witnessed a 2,000 percent increase in traffic since it launched, and she plans to market it more.
In the fall, Lockett will be the second student from Monroe County to be currently enrolled in an Ivy League university. Amory High School Class of 2019 graduate Luke Flippo is a student at Yale.
Lockett will join her older brother, Patrick, who is enrolled in dental school at Tufts University in the metro-Boston area.
“I really feel comfortable moving to Massachusetts because my brother is a bridge away,” she said.