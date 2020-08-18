TUPELO – The legacy the late Cindy Sparks left in the community was recently honored by the United Way of Northeast Mississippi with the Julius G. Berry Volunteer Service Award. She was an Aberdeen native.
Family, friends, co-workers and community leaders were gathered at the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic in Tupelo to honor Sparks’ achievements during her 25 years as the president and director of the organization. She died in December 2019 following a brief illness.
The J.G. Berry Award recognizes a volunteer who has shown a commitment to philanthropy, leadership and community spirit in the likeness of J.G. Berry, one of the founders of the Lee United Neighbors, now known as the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Marty Sparks, Cindy’s husband of 39 years, accepted the award in her memory, along with their sons, Sam, of Wichita, Kansas, and Taylor, of Tupelo.
David Wilson, United Way board chairman and North Mississippi Medical Center president, presented the award and thanked the family for sharing Cindy, who was described as someone who loved her patients and the work of providing quality health care for working, uninsured individuals in Lee County. Marty was teary as he accepted the award, stating that it meant so much to represent his wife.
“I looked at the list of recipients of this award, and she truly stands on the shoulders of giants,” Marty said. “... She would have been very humble.”
He referenced the Good Samaritan parable as a reminder of the importance of not only taking care of your fellow person, but the importance of giving financial aid in order to take care of people for the long term. He thanked United Way for its work giving financial support to help care for people for the long term.
Her sons shared those sentiments. From practically growing up in the clinic, Taylor saw first hand how much the clinic meant to his mother, but said it wasn’t until after her passing that he realized how much her legacy meant to the community. He hopes people understand how much health care is needed in the community.
Cindy was a huge advocate for United Way and respected its work, Sam said. She was active on the United Way campaign cabinet. He described his mother as a nurse and caregiver at the core and said that permeated her work.
Cindy was also active in the community, working with the Race for the Cure and Hope Continues breast cancer races, and was an active member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she once served as a church nurse.
United Way President Melinda Tidwell said Cindy was a special person, and that it was “always obvious...how much she cared” by the way she was always looking for ways to help clients. She said she is thankful for how much Cindy accomplished as a volunteer for United Way, serving in several ways and inspiring donors to be a part of United Way.
The Sparks family hopes the legacy Cindy left at Good Samaritan Free Clinic continues, and they believe new executive director Amy Fagan is a good fit to carry on that work. Marty said his wife remained dedicated to the clinic 24/7, 365 days a week even to the end, asking for pictures of bills to be sent to her in order to do work for the clinic while ill. He hopes her legacy remains one of loving your neighbor as yourself.
“She was short in stature, but her heart was much larger,” Marty said. “She absolutely loved this clinic and loved her patients.”