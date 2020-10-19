PHILIPPINE SEA (NNS) – Aberdeen native and Aberdeen High School alumni Kassandra Walker is serving aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Expeditionary Strike Force operations, which were held Sept. 25-28.
The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and the USS America (LHA 6) Expeditionary Strike Group are conducting integrated operations in the Pacific Ocean. These operations highlight the interoperability and proficiency between the Navy and Marine Corps team, both air and surface assets, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Walker, an aviation ordnanceman, loads aircraft with guns, missiles and other ordnance and is assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12.
“For me, to be able to support the current operations gives me a greater sense of pride,” Walker said. “We’re a part of something big that protects the people we love back home.”
During the Expeditionary Strike Force operations, the blue-green team demonstrated aviation integration through tactical air control and deck landing qualifications. Live-fire training in the Marianas, naval surface fire support from cruisers USS Shiloh (CG 67) and USS Antietam (CG 54), and long-range tactical recovery of personnel and aircraft missions took place to showcase the strike groups’ flexibility and cohesion during various scenarios.
“Versatility is the foundation of the forward-deployed naval forces combat credibility, and the Ronald Reagan Strike Group is excited for this opportunity to hone our skills alongside the America Expeditionary Strike Group for this complex exercise,” said Rear Adm. George Wikoff, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5. “Integrated naval operations in the Western Pacific demonstrates U.S. commitment to our regional allies and partners, support for international stability and security, and the ability to rapidly respond to any challenge.”
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, which includes Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and guided-missile cruisers USS Shiloh (CG 67) and USS Antietam (CG 54).
USS America (LHA 6) is the flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, which includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 11, dock landing ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), landing support dock ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).